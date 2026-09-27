'They are dying because no money coming in': Trump says Iran wants immediate reopening of Hormuz

Washington:

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran was seeking the 'immediate reopening' of the Strait of Hormuz because it is facing financial pressure after the waterway was closed. Trump claimed that Iran had 'outsmarted themselves' by closing the strategic strait in an attempt to create problems for the world.

It is pertinent to mention that Iran effectively closed the strait after the US and Israel attacked the Islamic Republic in late February, and the number of ships passing through has dropped significantly because of Iranian threats and attacks on vessels in the waterway.

'They are dying': Trump

"And what they want to do is immediately open the Hormuz Strait. You know why? Because they’re dying. You know why they’re dying? Because they have no money coming in, because they get their money from the Hormuz Strait. So they outsmarted themselves", Trump told reporters.

Trump further said the US had responded by imposing what he described as the 'greatest blockade ever in military history', while allowing other countries to continue using the waterway. "They said, 'Let's close it and cause a problem for the world.' And then I came along, and we put up the greatest blockade ever in military history. It’s a wall of steel, and we put it up, and guess what? They don’t have any money now, because they wanted to close the strait, and I said, 'That's fine. We're going to close it on you, but everybody else is able to use it," he added.

Trump's remark came after he rejected Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran offered this week to reopen the strait and resume talks on its nuclear programme in seven days if the US lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waives sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and observes a ceasefire that would include Lebanon.

'Only a negotiated solution' can end deadlock: Iran

After Trump rejected Tehran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran reiterated that diplomacy is the only way to resolve its conflict with the United States and Israel. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had taken note of Trump's response to its seven-day roadmap aimed at reopening the strategic waterway and ending the war, but had yet to receive an official response through a mediator, Al Jazeera reported.

Araghchi said Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz remained unchanged and that any move to reopen the waterway would depend on those conditions being met. He added that Tehran was awaiting a formal US position through mediators before taking a final decision.

"Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met," he was quoted as saying.

"Only a negotiated solution can get them (the US) out of this deadlock; that is our position," he added.

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