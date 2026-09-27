Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE score: India look for early wickets, West Indies hope for good start
 Live now

IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE score: India look for early wickets, West Indies hope for good start

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

India and the West Indies take on each other in the first ODI of the series, the clash began on a positive note for the Men in Blue as the side opted to bowl first, hoping to take early wickets in the game.

Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna Image Source : PTI

The stage is set for the 1st ODI of the series between India and the West Indies. The two sides meet at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. With the ODI World Cup 2027 approaching, both sides will hope to put in a good show and prepare for the marquee tournament next year. Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian team will be coming into the series on the back of a series loss against England. The Men in Blue succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in their ODI series against England, and it could be interesting to see what changes they make to get back to winning ways against the Windies. 

On the other hand, the West Indies, who are looking to play in the ODI World Cup, will be playing in the tournament's qualifiers in the early stages of 2027, and the side will treat the series against India as prepartion for the series, and the side will look to give their best as taking on India in their home ground will be no easy task. 

India’s ODI squad v West Indies: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jayden Seales.

 

Live updates :IND vs WI 1st ODI updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:13 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India looking for wickets

    2 overs have passed here, the West Indies' score reads 19-0. India bowlers looking in good flow here early on.

  • 2:02 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Players out in the middle!

    The Indian team is out on the field, bowling first; the side will look for early wickets here. Could be interesting to see how the early stages of the game fares!

  • 1:55 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Time for the national anthems!

    The players have gathered for the national anthems! Live action is right on the other side of this, and the fans cannot wait to see the Indian team back in action!

  • 1:37 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

  • 1:32 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India win the toss!

    The Indian team has won the toss, and skipper Shubman Gill has opted to bowl first here in the first ODI.

  • 1:24 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Pitch report

    The Greenfield International Stadium could help the bowlers. With some extra bounce, the pacers could trouble the batters in the early stages of the clash. The batting side will need to stay patient in the early stages here.

  • 1:14 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss time soon!

    The clash is expected to begin at 2 PM, and naturally the toss will be held at 1:30 PM.

  • 1:08 PM (IST)Sep 27, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and the West Indies! The two sides meet at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, and both teams will look to get off to a good start.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
India Cricket West Indies Cricket Ind Vs Wi
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Sports

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\