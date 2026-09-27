IND vs WI 1st ODI LIVE score: India look for early wickets, West Indies hope for good start

The stage is set for the 1st ODI of the series between India and the West Indies. The two sides meet at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. With the ODI World Cup 2027 approaching, both sides will hope to put in a good show and prepare for the marquee tournament next year. Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian team will be coming into the series on the back of a series loss against England. The Men in Blue succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in their ODI series against England, and it could be interesting to see what changes they make to get back to winning ways against the Windies.

On the other hand, the West Indies, who are looking to play in the ODI World Cup, will be playing in the tournament's qualifiers in the early stages of 2027, and the side will treat the series against India as prepartion for the series, and the side will look to give their best as taking on India in their home ground will be no easy task.

India’s ODI squad v West Indies: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jayden Seales.