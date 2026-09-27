Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma clarifies slapping incident, accuses AAP worker of abusing his family

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday issued a clarification after he found himself in a controversy after he slapped a person on camera while conducting an inspection of an under-construction road in national capital's Tilak Nagar area, and alleged that his family members were abused by a worker of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In a two-minute fifty-six second video in Hindi on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Verma said he had gone to conduct an inspection of the Vikas Puri Ring Road. During his inspection, he found that work was being carried out extremely well, and people told him that the road there was being laid down after 15 years.

He said he later called AAP's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh and invited him to see the work that was going on. Singh later arrived, along with his supporters and AAP workers, and started misbehaving. It was then when one of his workers abused Verma's family members, forcing the Delhi minister to slap him.

"At that point, anyone who is provoked in such a situation may react, and I did the same. I want to tell the AAP that the work that you could not do, our government is doing today. That is why you are upset. But if anyone says anything about my family, or about our workers..." Verma said.

'AAP MLA wanted commission'

In his video, the Delhi minister also alleged that Singh had asked PWD officials to introduce him to the contractor and get him a commission. But as he was denied that, Singh would visit the site and make a video claiming that corruption was taking place, he claimed.

"Our engineer has gone to the police station and filed a complaint against him, and an FIR is being registered against him," Verma said. "And because Jarnail Singh did not receive any commission, he would go in the morning after the road was laid at night and get it dug up, and then make a video claiming that corruption was taking place."

AAP calls for Verma's arrest

But AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has called for Verma's arrest. In a post on X, Delhi's former chief minister said Verma had slapped a person on camera who only raised the issue of corruption that had been taking place.

"A minister in Modi ji's government publicly slapped a young man for highlighting corruption in road construction... Arrest this minister. I will visit Tilak Nagar tomorrow to inspect this road," Kejriwal said.

Several other AAP leaders, including party's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, have also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the national capital over the incident, and described Sunday's incident as "shameful".

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