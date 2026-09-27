At least 27 killed, many others injured in separate mass shootings in South Africa

Johannesburg:

At least 27 people got killed in two separate mass shootings in South African townships of Johannesburg and Cape Town. The first massacre occurred late Saturday night near Johannesburg when eight

gunmen armed with assault rifles stormed a bar west of Johannesburg at around 7:30 GMT. The second incident happened in the early hours of Sunday near Cape Town, as reported by news agency AP.

17 killed in Johannesburg mass shooting

Around 17 people were killed Saturday night when eight gunmen opened fire at a bar in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg, South African Police Service in a statement said. The suspects shot at patrons outside the bar, then moved inside to continue the killing. The victims included 13 men and four women. At least 15 others also sustained gunshot injuries in the shooting, the gunmen was in search of some patrons and took their mobile phones before escaping in two vehicles, police said.

10 killed in Cape Town shooting

Around four hours later, 10 people were killed and 11 were wounded in a mass shooting after 1 am at a store in Lwandle township near Cape Town. Police is searching for multiple suspects, till now no arrests have been made. Earlier on Tuesday night, 11 people were killed, including a pregnant woman, in an attack by multiple gunmen at a house party in KwaMakhutha township south of Durban.

Similar incidents: Mass shooting at a festival in Canada's Toronto

A shooting near Toronto's annual Salsa on St. Clair street festival left two people dead and six others injured, prompting a massive police response and a search for the suspect or suspects. According to The Associated Press (AP), the shooting took place near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the popular Salsa on St. Clair festival was underway. At the scene, police found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities have launched an investigation and are actively searching for those responsible.

Toronto Police initially issued an active shooter alert, urging residents to avoid the area. The warning was later lifted after officers secured the scene. However, authorities said no arrests had been made, and the suspect remained at large, with investigators continuing efforts to identify and locate those responsible for the shooting.

Toronto Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 8.12 pm local time. In a post on X, Toronto Police said, "Six people were located with gunshot wounds. Two people have been pronounced dead. Police remain on the scene. Suspect(s) are still outstanding. More information to follow."

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Two dead, six injured in mass shooting at street festival in Canada's Toronto, suspect at large