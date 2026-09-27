Iran says 'only a negotiated solution' can end deadlock after Trump rejects 7-day ceasefire plan

Tehran:

After US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran on Sunday (September 27) reiterated that diplomacy is the only way to resolve its conflict with the United States and Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had taken note of Trump's response to its seven-day roadmap aimed at reopening the strategic waterway and ending the war, but had yet to receive an official response through a mediator, Al Jazeera reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire.

'Only a negotiated solution' can end deadlock: Iran

Araghchi said Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz remained unchanged and that any move to reopen the waterway would depend on those conditions being met. He added that Tehran was awaiting a formal US position through mediators before taking a final decision.

"Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met," he was quoted as saying.

"Only a negotiated solution can get them (the US) out of this deadlock; that is our position," he added.

Trump rejects Iran proposal

US President Trump on Saturday rejected a truce proposal from Iran that Tehran said could have enabled the Strait of Hormuz to reopen to shipping within a week. "I reject their proposal," Trump told reporters outside the White House as reported by the news agency AFP.

"They made a proposal, but I've rejected it." "They want to make a deal where they open the Strait immediately because they're losing so badly. They want to make a deal, and I think that's fine. I like making a deal too."

The waterway is key to the world's energy supply and is now central to the conflict between the US and Iran, which is at a stalemate after nearly seven months.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was on his way back to Tehran after attending the UN General Assembly in New York, told CBS News the proposal had been developed "in coordination" with supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to an excerpt from the video interview shared by Iranian media.

Iran's plan calls for a cessation of all hostilities in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who met earlier in the week with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff.

(With ANI, AFP inputs)

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