PM Modi conferred with Seychelles' 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' honour for environment conservation

Victoria:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development. The award acknowledges PM Modi's long-standing push for sustainable growth and his green vision.

PM Modi dedicates honour to nations combatting climate change challenges

PM Modi, after receiving the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award in Seychelles, dedicated the honour to all nations working to combat the challenges posed by climate change.

During a joint press statement with Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a matter of immense pride for him and the 1.4 billion people of India to receive the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award.

"I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those nations that are battling the challenge of climate change and view environmental conservation as a responsibility towards future generations," the Prime Minister said.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Seychelles' special presidential distinction 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'

PM Modi noted that his visit comes at a historic moment as Seychelles celebrates the 50th anniversary of its independence and India and Seychelles mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. "Over these five decades, we have transformed friendship into trust, trust into cooperation, and cooperation into public welfare," he said.

Highlighting the longstanding ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister said the Indian Ocean has connected India and Seychelles for centuries. "The Indian Ocean has nurtured the relationship between India and Seychelles for centuries. Its waves have continuously fostered trade, culture, and human connections between us," he said.

This is the latest in a series of global honours recognising PM Modi's work on climate action, sustainable development, and green growth.

Just last month, in May 2026, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) presented him with the Agricola Medal for strengthening food security, transforming agriculture, and promoting sustainable farming.



Earlier, in 2018, he received the Seoul Peace Prize for advancing sustainable economic growth, global cooperation, and inclusive development.



In 2018, the United Nations conferred upon him the prestigious Champions of the Earth Award, the organization

PM Modi holds talks with Seychelles President

Prime Minister Modi also held talks with the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie, and reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The two leaders held delegation-level talks during which they exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

P Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day visit and was welcomed at the State House by President Herminie.

Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting Seychelles at the invitation of President Herminie, will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles on Monday as the Guest of Honour.

He will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South.

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