Akhilesh Yadav alleges SP votes were 'deliberately' deleted in 2022 UP polls; BJP ally hits back

Amid a row over a media report claiming 'dissent' between Election Commission of India (ECI) members on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the poll body and alleged that votes of SP supporters were 'deliberately' deleted during the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh, who was Uttar Pradesh's chief minister from 2012 to 2017, also alleged that SP supporters were blocked and stopped from voting by the state police during the byelections. He alleged this 'malpractice' has been going on for a while, but has been finally exposed now.

"We didn't pay enough attention in 2017. We trusted and believed that the Election Commission would be impartial and would not compromise its credibility," Akhilesh said, while briefing reporters at party headquarters in Lucknow.

"When the results came out in 2022, I remember stating at our national convention that the Election Commission and officials had colluded to deliberately delete the votes of the Samajwadi Party. Those who had voted in 2019 were denied the opportunity to vote in 2022 —without notice and without adherence to any rules or laws- and the result was that a Samajwadi government was not formed in 2022," he added.

The SP supremo also targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was defending the poll body because it is "involved in the scam". He said the saffron party, which is seeking a third straight term in Uttar Pradesh, has weakened the democratic institutions in India.

"If the Election Commission is involved in a scam and the chief minister is speaking in support of the Commission, it means the chief minister himself is involved in the scam. The entire BJP is involved in the scam," he said.

However, Akhilesh's allegations were rejected by Uttar Pradesh's Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, who said neither the SP chief, nor any other opposition leader, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, should not make any accusations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, as they themselves had won because of the poll body.

"If they are alleging corruption and accusing him of theft, then you also won through theft. First resign, and then point fingers at Gyanesh Kumar and say, 'Look, we won the elections through improper means, so we will now win them fairly," Rajbhar, whose Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is a BJP ally, told news agency PTI.

"We have resigned, so Gyanesh Kumar should also be removed'. Then you will have the right to make such allegations. You cannot remain MPs and also hold protests against the Election Commission. You have to choose one," the UP minister added.

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