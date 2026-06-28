In Seychelles, PM Modi pushes for India's MAHASAGAR initiative, calls 'Indian ocean a shared home'

Victoria:

Pushing for India's MAHASAGAR initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) remains a 'shared home', and its 'security, sustainability and prosperity' is every country's responsibility, while stressing that people-to-people ties remains the biggest strength of India-Seychelles relationship.

In a joint press meet with Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie following a bilateral meeting, the prime minister said India wants an Indian ocean which paves the way for further increasing bilateral relationship and the economic ties. He said the Indian ocean should be an ocean of opportunities.

"We believe that Indian ocean is our shared home. Its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility. This is the central theme of our MAHASAGAR initiative. Today, we held discussions to increase the bilateral ties and works will be done improve the connectivity between the two countries that will help in increasing the trade," he said.