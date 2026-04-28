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Vadodara Municipal Corporation polls result LIVE: BJP wins two seats unopposed

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Vadodara Municipal Corporation: Counting for Vadodara Municipal Corporation elections is underway, with BJP aiming to continue its dominance, while Congress and AAP try to gain ground.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation polls result LIVE
Vadodara Municipal Corporation polls result LIVE Image Source : AI Generated
Vadodara:

Counting of votes for 76 seats of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation across 19 wards is underway. The results will decide who governs the city, with the contest expected between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Ahead of the elections, the BJP announced all 76 candidates, but made a big change by dropping all five key leaders from the previous term, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Only 15 candidates were repeated, while most tickets were given to new faces.

The BJP has been in power in Vadodara since 1995 and has won six terms in a row. In the 2021 elections, it secured a huge victory by winning 69 out of 76 seats, while Congress managed only 7 seats. Even in earlier elections, BJP stayed ahead, showing a strong base in the city.

The Congress has fielded candidates in several wards and is trying to reconnect with voters through local issues. Party leaders have also held events and campaigns in the city. At the same time, AAP is focusing on civic problems like flooding, especially around the Vishwamitri river. In some areas, the party has promised better flood control if it comes to power, though it has not contested all seats.

Gujarat municipal corporation voting took place on April 26. The exercise includes multiple municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats, making it one of the biggest local elections in the state.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on Vadodara municipal corporation election results...

Live updates :Vadodara Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE

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  • 9:38 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Gender gap visible in voting trends in Vadodara

    As per statistics male voter turnout exceeded female participation in nearly all wards. However, despite this gap, several wards recorded a notable and encouraging level of participation among women voters.

     

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Voting turnout across wards in Vadodara

    Polling for all 19 wards in Vadodara was conducted on April 26. The overall voter turnout across the wards remained moderate, with the average voting percentage estimated between 52% and 54%.

     

  • 8:57 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Seats and reservation breakdown in Vadodara

    The Vadodara Municipal Corporation comprises 19 wards with a total of 76 seats. Among these, 3 seats (including 2 for women) are reserved for Scheduled Castes, while 2 seats (1 for a woman) are allocated to Scheduled Tribes. Backward Classes have 11 reserved seats, of which 10 are designated for women. In the general category, there are 25 seats, including 22 reserved for women candidates.

     

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP wins two seats unopposed in Vadodara

    In the Vadodara Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured two seats unopposed, marking an early advantage even before the counting process began.

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Vote counting arrangements in Vadodara

    The counting of votes for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, along with District-Taluka Panchayat and four municipal elections, is taking place at Polytechnic College and MP Patel High School in Dasharash. Authorities have put in place the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process.

     

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting begins in Vadodara

    Counting of votes has begun in Vadodara Municipal Corporation. Stay tuned as India TV brings you all the real time updates. 

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Rise in voter turnout in Vadodara

    Vadodara recorded a voter turnout of 52.56% in Sunday’s Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) elections, marking an increase of over four percentage points compared to the 2021 civic polls. While this reflects a modest improvement in public participation, the overall turnout remained moderate, possibly due to the intense heat across the region.

     

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    Counting of votes for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation will begin shortly. Stay tuned with India TV for all the real time updates on the results of this corporation. 

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