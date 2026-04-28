Vadodara Municipal Corporation polls result LIVE: BJP wins two seats unopposed

Vadodara:

Counting of votes for 76 seats of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation across 19 wards is underway. The results will decide who governs the city, with the contest expected between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Ahead of the elections, the BJP announced all 76 candidates, but made a big change by dropping all five key leaders from the previous term, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Only 15 candidates were repeated, while most tickets were given to new faces.

The BJP has been in power in Vadodara since 1995 and has won six terms in a row. In the 2021 elections, it secured a huge victory by winning 69 out of 76 seats, while Congress managed only 7 seats. Even in earlier elections, BJP stayed ahead, showing a strong base in the city.

The Congress has fielded candidates in several wards and is trying to reconnect with voters through local issues. Party leaders have also held events and campaigns in the city. At the same time, AAP is focusing on civic problems like flooding, especially around the Vishwamitri river. In some areas, the party has promised better flood control if it comes to power, though it has not contested all seats.

Gujarat municipal corporation voting took place on April 26. The exercise includes multiple municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats, making it one of the biggest local elections in the state.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on Vadodara municipal corporation election results...