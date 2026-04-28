Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP ahead in early trends, wins two seats unopposed

Ahmedabad :

Counting of votes for 192 Municipal Corporation seats across 48 wards in Ahmedabad has begun. Out of these, two seats—Vasna and Thaltej—were won unopposed by the BJP. In the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP fielded 190 candidates, while Congress nominated 185 and AAP put forward 151 contenders. Meanwhile, 877 nominations were rejected and 22 contestants withdrew from the race.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote along with his family, including his son Jay Shah, at Booth No 38 at the Sub-Zonal Office in Narayanpura, Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also cast his vote in Ahmedabad.

The last Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation election was held in 2021, where the BJP secured a clear majority by winning 159 out of 192 seats. The Congress won 25 seats, AIMIM secured 7 seats, and one seat went to an independent candidate.

The BJP has been in power in Ahmedabad since 2005.

The Gujarat Municipal Corporation and local body elections took place on April 26. This extensive democratic exercise covered 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats, making it one of the largest grassroots political contests in the state’s history. A total of 9,992 local representatives are in the fray in this high-stakes electoral battle.

The State Election Commission ensured extensive security arrangements across 48,000 polling stations to facilitate a smooth voting process.

The contest has become multi-cornered, with parties including the BJP, Congress, AAP, and AIMIM in the fray.