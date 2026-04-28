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Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP ahead in early trends, wins two seats unopposed

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Updated:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote along with his family, including his son Jay Shah, at Booth No 38 at the Sub-Zonal Office in Narayanpura, Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also cast his vote in Ahmedabad.

The BJP has been in power in Ahmedabad since 2005.
The BJP has been in power in Ahmedabad since 2005. Image Source : AI generated
Ahmedabad :

Counting of votes for 192 Municipal Corporation seats across 48 wards in Ahmedabad has begun. Out of these, two seats—Vasna and Thaltej—were won unopposed by the BJP. In the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP fielded 190 candidates, while Congress nominated 185 and AAP put forward  151 contenders. Meanwhile, 877 nominations were rejected and 22 contestants withdrew from the race.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote along with his family, including his son Jay Shah, at Booth No 38 at the Sub-Zonal Office in Narayanpura, Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also cast his vote in Ahmedabad.

The last Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation election was held in 2021, where the BJP secured a clear majority by winning 159 out of 192 seats. The Congress won 25 seats, AIMIM secured 7 seats, and one seat went to an independent candidate.

The BJP has been in power in Ahmedabad since 2005.

The Gujarat Municipal Corporation and local body elections took place on April 26. This extensive democratic exercise covered 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats, making it one of the largest grassroots political contests in the state’s history. A total of 9,992 local representatives are in the fray in this high-stakes electoral battle.

The State Election Commission ensured extensive security arrangements across 48,000 polling stations to facilitate a smooth voting process.

The contest has become multi-cornered, with parties including the BJP, Congress, AAP, and AIMIM in the fray.

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Live updates :Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Election Result

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  • 9:38 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Postal ballots counted first

    Counting of votes for the Gujarat local body elections began at 9 am on April 28, with postal ballots being processed first. Representatives from various political parties were present as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were moved from the strongroom to initiate the counting procedure.

  • 9:35 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Three-tier security cordon established in Ahmedabad: Joint CP Niraj Badgujar

    As counting of votes began in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Joint CP Niraj Badgujar said security has been heightened at several locations in the city. 

    “Today, security arrangements have been made at two locations within the city of Ahmedabad- Gujarat College and ND Engineering College. Police personnel have been deployed, and a three-tier security cordon has been established here. The Election Commission is also keeping a close watch on the situation, and those eligible to vote have promptly completed the necessary formalities inside the premises,” he said.  

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Counting of votes begins in Ahmedabad

    The counting of votes across 192 Municipal Corporation seats across 48 wards has begin in Ahmedabad. The BJP has alreadly won two seats unopposed. 

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Fate of over 25,000 contenders decided in Gujarat local body elections

    A total of 25,637 candidates have contested elections for 9,263 seats across 7,253 wards in Gujarat’s local self-government bodies.

    In the 15 municipal corporations, 3,145 candidates competed for 1,101 seats spread across 261 wards. Meanwhile, 5,441 candidates contested 2,239 seats in 84 municipalities covering 656 wards.

    At the district panchayat level, 3,059 candidates vied for 1,038 seats across 34 bodies, while 13,871 candidates fought for 4,976 seats in 260 taluka panchayats. Additionally, 21 candidates contested 9 seats in by-elections held across 12 municipal corporations.

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Gujarat’s urban and rural local bodies in major electoral exercise

    Voting took place across 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats in Gujarat, making it one of the state’s largest local body elections.

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    BJP wins two seats unopposed in Ahmedabad

    Two seats—Vasna and Thaltej—were won unopposed by the BJP. The counting is underway on all other seats.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    652 candidates in fray in Ahmedabad

    A total of 652 candidates are contesting the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections, representing major political parties including the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and AIMIM, along with a significant number of independent contenders. The civic polls are attracting considerable attention, particularly because the BJP has maintained a strong hold over the corporation for many years.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Counting day set in motion at Ahmedabad centre, visuals surface

    All arrangements have been finalised at a counting centre in Ahmedabad ahead of vote counting. Visuals from the venue show a fully prepared setup, with officials ready to begin the counting process under tight arrangements and security.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Vote counting to begin shortly in Ahmedabad

    Vote counting for 192 Municipal Corporation seats spread across 48 wards in Ahmedabad will begin shortly. Meanwhile, the BJP has already secured two seats—Vasna and Thaltej—without contest, as they were won unopposed.

     

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Who are the key players?

    The main political contenders are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In addition, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also fielded candidates in several constituencies.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Three-way contest in Ahmedabad

    In this year’s Municipal Corporation elections in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, voters saw a three-cornered contest involving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Amit Shah exercised his franchise with his family

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote along with his family, including his son Jay Shah, at Booth No 38 at the Sub-Zonal Office in Narayanpura, Ahmedabad on Sunday. He displayed a victory sign while posing for the media.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    What happened in Ahmedabad in 2021 municipal corporation polls

    The last Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation election was held in 2021, where the BJP secured a clear majority by winning 159 out of 192 seats. The Congress won 25 seats, AIMIM secured 7 seats, and one seat went to an independent candidate.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    PM Narendra Modi casts vote using postal ballot

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised his voting right through a postal ballot, as he is registered in the Ranip constituency under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Ward-wise voting percentage in Ahmedabad

    No. Ward Name Voting %
    1 Gota 44.89
    2 Chandlodiya 44.75
    3 Chandkheda 47.97
    4 Sabarmati 50.37
    5 Ranip 46.20
    6 Nava Vadaj 46.22
    7 Ghatlodia 49.78
    8 Thaltej 46.65
    9 Naranpura 46.35
    10 S.P. Stadium 43.68
    11 Sardarnagar 43.47
    12 Naroda 42.45
    13 Saijpur Bogha 48.01
    14 Kubernagar 50.30
    15 Asarwa 54.09
    16 Shahibaug 50.03
    17 Shahpur 62.07
    18 Navrangpura 61.31
    19 Bodakdev 45.50
    20 Jodhpur 44.50
    21 Dariyapur 66.17
    22 India Colony 53.35
    23 Thakkarbapanagar 41.42
    24 Nikol 44.24
    25 Viratnagar 55.13
    26 Bapunagar 56.09
    27 Saraspur 59.77
    28 Khadia 63.61
    29 Jamalpur 63.33
    30 Paldi 48.04
    31 Vasna 48.25
    32 Vejalpur 48.07
    33 Sarkhej 54.90
    34 Maktampura 65.09
    35 Behrampura 67.94
    36 Danilimda 65.05
    37 Maninagar 50.69
    38 Gomtipur 70.43
    39 Amraiwadi 55.13
    40 Odhav 55.55
    41 Vastral 44.40
    42 Indrapuri 48.74
    43 Bhaipura-Hatkeshwar 46.70
    44 Khokhra 53.21
    45 Isanpur 49.03
    46 Lambha 61.35
    47 Vatva 56.82
    48 Ramol–Hathijan 52.10
  • 7:06 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    List of all 48 wards in Ahmedabad

    The 48 wards in Ahmedabad are: Shahpur, Dariapur, Jamalpur, Khadia, Asarwa, Shahibaug, Gomtipur, Odhav, Vastral, Bhaipura–Hatkeshwar, Amraiwadi, Ramol–Hathijan, Nikol, Viratnagar, Bapunagar, India Colony, Thakkar Bapanagar, Saraspur, Sardarnagar, Naroda, Kubernagar, Saijpur Bogha, Gota, Chandlodiya, Ghatlodiya, Thaltej, Bodakdev, Behrampura, Indrapuri, Khokhra, Maninagar, Danilimda, Lambha, Isanpur, Vatva, Sarkhej, Jodhpur, Vejalpur, Maktampura, Ranip, Chandkheda–Motera, Sabarmati, Naranpura, Nava Vadaj, SP Stadium, Navrangpura, Paldi, Vastrapur and Vasna

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Vote counting in Ahmedabad to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, along with other MCs, municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats, will begin at 8 am. The election was conducted across these local bodies on April 26. 

     

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