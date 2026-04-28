Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: BJP wins 11 seats unopposed

New Delhi:

The Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 are in focus as counting of votes is now underway, following polling held on April 26. With 52 seats at stake, attention has shifted to counting centres, where early trends are beginning to shape the overall picture.

Porbandar-Chhaya, one of Gujarat’s newly upgraded municipal corporations, has completed voting in its first major civic election after gaining corporation status. As counting progresses, updates on leading and trailing candidates, ward-wise trends, and vote margins are expected to emerge steadily, offering insight into how the contest is unfolding across the city.

Follow this blog for live updates on Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.