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Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: BJP wins 11 seats unopposed

Written By: Amman Khurana
Updated:

Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 are in focus as counting of votes is now underway. With 52 seats at stake, follow live updates on leading parties, ward-wise trends, winning and trailing candidates, and vote margins as results unfold.

Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results Live
Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results Live Image Source : AI-generated
New Delhi:

The Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 are in focus as counting of votes is now underway, following polling held on April 26. With 52 seats at stake, attention has shifted to counting centres, where early trends are beginning to shape the overall picture.

Porbandar-Chhaya, one of Gujarat’s newly upgraded municipal corporations, has completed voting in its first major civic election after gaining corporation status. As counting progresses, updates on leading and trailing candidates, ward-wise trends, and vote margins are expected to emerge steadily, offering insight into how the contest is unfolding across the city.

Follow this blog for live updates on Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.

 

Live updates :Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Results 2026 Live Updates

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  • 8:59 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Gujarat Local Body Elections: Key figures

    Total municipal corporations: 15
    Total wards: 261
    Seats: 1,044
    Uncontested seats: 43
    Candidates: 3,145

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Porbandar–Chhaya: Final voter turnout 65.28%

    Porbandar–Chhaya recorded a final voter turnout of 65.28% in the municipal elections held on April 26, reflecting steady participation as counting continues.

  • 8:35 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Porbandar–Chhaya: BJP wins 11 seats unopposed as counting continues

    The BJP has secured an early edge in Porbandar–Chhaya, with 11 candidates elected unopposed out of 52 seats. Counting continues for the remaining seats.

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Counting begins

    Counting of votes for Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 has begun. With polling completed on April 26, the process is now underway across all 52 seats. Early trends and initial leads are expected to emerge as the first rounds progress.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Key day for Porbandar-Chhaya results

    Today marks a key moment for Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026, with counting scheduled to begin at 8 am. With 52 seats in play, the results will shape the political landscape of this newly formed municipal corporation.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    All eyes on first trends

    As counting for Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 is set to begin at 8 am, attention is on the first few rounds that are likely to indicate early leads. Initial ward-wise trends are expected to emerge soon after counting starts.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Focus shifts to counting day

    Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 enter the counting phase today, with vote counting scheduled to start at 8 am. Preparations are in place, and officials are ready to begin the process that will determine the outcome across wards.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Counting to begin shortly

    Counting of votes for Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election 2026 is set to begin at 8 am today. Counting centres are ready, and initial trends are expected soon after.

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