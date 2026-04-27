PM Modi writes letter to people of Bengal, says 'Will celebrate BJP CM swearing-in together'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 27) penned an emotional open letter to the people of West Bengal, as campaigning for the second phase of Assembly elections ends, describing his outreach in the state as both spiritually uplifting and politically significant.

PM Modi expresses feelings to every family in Bengal

Addressing "brothers and sisters of West Bengal," PM Modi said every election is a sacred festival of democracy and that he felt privileged to participate in it. Reflecting on his extensive campaign, the Prime Minister said he had the opportunity to present the BJP's development roadmap before the people of the state. "Through this letter, I am expressing my feelings to every family in Bengal," said PM Modi.

He described experiencing a "unique energy" during the campaign, adding that despite the intense heat and back-to-back rallies, he did not feel fatigued. "These rallies and roadshows felt like a pilgrimage to me. Whenever I went among the devotees of Maa Kali, it seemed as if she was constantly filling me with renewed energy," he wrote.

Drawing a parallel with the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in January 2024, for which he had observed an 11-day ritual and fast, Modi said he experienced a similar spiritual feeling during the Bengal campaign.

Received so many heartfelt messages and pictures: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also highlighted the emotional connection he felt with people, saying he received numerous messages, letters, and pictures during rallies and roadshows, which he continues to read and respond to. He called the affection of youth, women, elders, and families his "greatest treasure."

"In all the rallies and roadshows in Bengal, I received so many heartfelt messages and pictures that I will never forget them. Whenever I got the chance after these events, I would carefully look at those pictures at night… read your affectionate messages and letters, and even respond to them. Whether it is the youth, women, daughters, or the elderly, the affection I have seen across all age groups is my greatest treasure," said the Prime Minister.

People want trust, they want the BJP

Observing the public mood, PM Modi said the youth, women, farmers, and workers of Bengal are eager for development and opportunities. "During this election, I also observed that the youth, women, farmers, and workers of Bengal are eager for a developed state. The youth want open opportunities to move forward. Daughters seek an open sky and safety. Every citizen and every family in Bengal is moving forward with one resolve—now is the time for change," PM Modi said.

"There has been enough fear; now people want trust, now they want the BJP," he wrote, signalling the party’s campaign message.

Reiterating his commitment, PM Modi said serving and securing Bengal is his responsibility, and he is determined to turn challenges into opportunities. He also expressed confidence that people would come together to celebrate the swearing-in of a BJP government in the state. "Together, we will build a developed Bengal," he concluded.

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