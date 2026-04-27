PM Modi holds roadshow in Bengal’s Barrackpore as campaigning for final phase of voting ends | Watch

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a roadshow in West Bengal’s Barrackpore as campaigning for final phase of voting for the assembly elections ended. In total, 142 constituencies will go to the polls in this phase on the April 29. Ahead of holding the road show, PM Modi on Monday addressed a Vijay Sankalp rally in Barrackpore, highlighting his long association with the state and expressing confidence in a BJP victory after the results on May 4.

PM Modi says Bengal has played a deeply personal role in his life

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said Bengal has played a deeply personal role in his life and spiritual journey. "The attachment I have had towards Bengal has been a devotion to Shakti. This has been the energy center of my personal spiritual journey. It has been inspired by Bengal's great personalities and the immense love of the people, the Janata Janardan. The experiences I have had on this land of Bengal, I consider a great blessing upon myself," PM Modi said.

Calling the Barrackpore rally his final public meeting in the ongoing election campaign in the state, he expressed confidence in the electoral outcome. "This is my last rally in this election, and wherever I have gone in West Bengal, I have seen the mood of the people. I am returning with the confidence that after the results on May 4, I will have to come back to attend the BJP's oath-taking ceremony," he added.

PM Modi spoke about his emotional connect with people during campaign events

PM Modi also spoke about his emotional connect with people during campaign events, saying he values the gestures and messages he receives."During the rallies and roadshows in Bengal, I received such heartfelt messages and portraits that I will never forget them. After the events, I take time at night to carefully look at each portrait, reflecting on the emotions expressed by the artists. I also read your messages and letters. In some, I find your pain. In others, I sense your blessings. Later, I make sure my responses are thoughtfully recorded," PM Modi said.

Highlighting his decades-long political journey, he said he has remained continuously engaged in organisational and electoral responsibilities."For the past three to four decades, I have been travelling to every corner of the country. After entering politics and joining the BJP, I have worked as a party worker, doing whatever responsibilities the party assigns to me, including handling election duties. I do not consider day or night, nor do I look at the weather; I keep moving. Since I left my home, I have found comfort and peace among all of you, and you are my family," he added.

Bengal records voter turnout of 91.78 per cent in first phase

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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'This is my last rally, will return for BJP's May 4 oath ceremony: PM Modi in Barrackpore