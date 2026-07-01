KSCA lifts three-year ban on Sreesanth; check details about the controversy

New Delhi:

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Wednesday lifted the three-year ban on former India cricketer S Sreesanth, which it had imposed last year for his alleged defamatory remarks against the organisation. The decision was taken by the KSCA during the general body meeting, a statement said.

In its statement, the KSCA further revealed that the former fast-bowler has been warned for action if he repeats such actions. "It was unanimously decided in the meeting to lift the ban. At the same time, the KCA warned Sreesanth that strict disciplinary action will be taken if he repeats such actions in future," it said.

Sreesanth made statements ahead of Kerala Cricket League matches

The decision followed after the cricketer made an unconditional apology and expressed regret for his remarks against the KCA, the statement said. The ban on Sreesanth was slapped before the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) matches in 2025 after he allegedly made defamatory remarks against the cricket body on visual and social media, the statement added.

The speedster was accused of making false and derogatory statements against KCA in relation to the controversy surrounding Sanju Samson's omission from the Indian team for the Champions Trophy.

Sreesanth had put his weight behind Samson, vowing to protect him and other Kerala players, while accusing the cricket body at the same time during a televised discussion.

The KSCA had dropped Samson from Kerala's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which Sreesanth felt hampered his hopes of getting selected in the national team for the 50-over Champions Trophy, which India won by beating New Zealand in the final.

Speaking on the controversy, Sreesanth had said that he just wanted to give his support to Samson, "who is one of our own. That's the only act of kindness I've shown. I haven't said anything else against the Association," he had said.

Sreesanth's plea was rejected at a munsiff court

Following this, the fast bowler had moved a munsiff court to challenge the KCA's decision. However, his plea was rejected. This led him to formally submit an unconditional apology to the KCA, wherein he expressed regret for his remarks, the statement said. The lifting of the ban will allow him to continue as co-owner of the KCL team Aries Kollam Sailors in the third season of the League.

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