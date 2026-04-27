'This is my last rally, will return for BJP's May 4 oath ceremony: PM Modi in Barrackpore

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong pitch for the BJP ahead of the second phase of voting in West Bengal. Addressing a public rally in Barrackpore, he described it as his final campaign event in the state and expressed confidence in the party’s performance. He added that he would return to attend the BJP’s oath-taking ceremony, signaling optimism about the party forming the government.

"This is my last rally in this election. I'm going back with the confidence that I will definitely attend the BJP's swearing-in ceremony after the May 4 results. And that only increases my enthusiasm. I was coming here from the helipad. It was about a two-kilometre stretch. There was such a huge crowd on both sides. I can't imagine thousands of people coming to bless me so early in the morning," he said.

PM Modi attacks TMC

PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that industrial activity in the state has declined and factories have shut down under its governance.

He said that the TMC government lacks a clear roadmap for the future development of West Bengal. Emphasising the need for a “double-engine government,” Modi argued that faster growth would be possible only when the state and Centre work in coordination.

Targeting the ruling party further, he alleged that the TMC’s “syndicate system” must be dismantled. He also accused the party of relying on intimidation and abusive politics rather than constructive governance.

Addressing the youth of the state, Modi announced five key guarantees focused on employment and welfare:

Modi’s five guarantees for West Bengal youth:

Timely government recruitment – All state government hiring processes will be completed on schedule. Filling of vacant posts – All existing government vacancies will be filled without delay. Employment linked with skills and content – Job creation will be aligned with skill development and industry requirements. 7th Pay Commission benefits – Employees in West Bengal will receive benefits under the 7th Pay Commission framework. G-RAM-G rural employment scheme – A new rural employment initiative will be implemented to boost job opportunities in villages.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

The first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, which took place on April 23, recorded a whopping turnout of 93.19 per cent, the highest ever in the state, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

The second phase of voting is scheduled for April 29, and the results will be announced on May 4.