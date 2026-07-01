Conspiracy to topple Vijay's government in Tamil Nadu? Rs 35 crore offer, MLA poaching bid and a DMK link

Chennai:

With merely two months in power, an alleged plot to topple Vijay's government in Tamil Nadu has been unearthed with the arrest of three accused on Wednesday, with allegations that DMK leaders offered Rs 35 crore to TVK MLAs to vote in support of a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar.

The conspiracy surfaced after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA N. Elaiyaraja alleged that he was offered Rs 35 crore to support a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

Police investigations have since widened, with the names of former DMK minister V. Senthil Balaji and his brother V. Ashok Kumar emerging during the probe.

What triggered the investigation?

The controversy began when Elaiyaraja lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police on June 29.

According to his complaint, a man identified as Thirunavukkarasu contacted him claiming to be the head of an opinion polling organisation named Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS). He allegedly told the MLA that he was speaking on behalf of members of a major political party.

Elaiyaraja alleged that the caller informed him that a motion would soon be moved against the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly and urged him to vote in favour of it despite being a legislator from the ruling TVK.

In return, the caller allegedly offered him up to Rs 35 crore.

The MLA claimed that he rejected the offer and asked the caller not to contact him again. However, he alleged that he was subsequently threatened and warned against revealing the conversation, with the caller allegedly saying that he and his family would face consequences if he spoke about it.

Plot hatched by DMK leaders? What police found

Tamil Nadu Police said the investigation has so far led to the arrest of three people.

According to a police press release issued on Wednesday, investigators have also found alleged links to former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother V Ashok Kumar.

Police claim that Ashok Kumar met one of the accused, Naresh, in Chennai. Investigators further allege that Thirunavukkarasu contacted Elaiyaraja at the behest of Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar.

Authorities also said intelligence inputs suggested that there was an alleged plan to poach at least 15 TVK MLAs in an attempt to bring down the state government.

The investigation is continuing, and police have indicated that the probe could extend to Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar.

Political storm erupts

Tamil Nadu minister P Nirmal Kumar alleged that the DMK had been trying to lure legislators from the ruling party for the past 40 days as part of a larger political strategy.

The DMK has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.

The case has intensified political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling TVK accusing its rivals of attempting to engineer defections through cash inducements.

If the allegations are substantiated, the case could become one of the state's biggest alleged political poaching scandals, raising questions about attempts to influence legislators and destabilise an elected government.

The police investigation is ongoing, and further action will depend on the evidence gathered during the probe.

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