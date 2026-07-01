WhatsApp's new username feature under government's scanner amid impersonation concerns: Sources

New Delhi:

The government is closely examining WhatsApp's proposed username feature following concerns that it could increase the risk of impersonation and online fraud, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Officials are understood to be reviewing how the new feature could affect user safety. There are concerns that such accounts could be used to mislead users or spread false information.

WhatsApp mulling feature allowing chats without sharing phone numbers

WhatsApp is preparing to launch a new username feature that will let people connect with others without revealing their phone numbers. The Meta-owned messaging platform has also started early username reservations before the feature is made available to all users later this year.

The new option is designed to improve privacy, especially when people join group chats or start conversations with someone for the first time. Once the feature is active, users who choose a username will be able to communicate without displaying their phone number during their first interaction with another person or business.

How will the new feature work

According to WhatsApp, users can now reserve a preferred username by updating to the latest version of the app. They can find the option by going to Settings, then Account, and selecting Username. The platform has also introduced a username generator to help users choose an available and unique handle.

With more than three billion users worldwide, WhatsApp said it opened reservations in advance to give people a better chance of securing the username they want before the full launch.

The company has also made it easier for content creators, organisations and small businesses to keep the same identity across its platforms. Eligible users will be able to claim the same username they already use on Instagram or Facebook.

WhatsApp said it will not create a public directory where usernames can be searched. Instead, anyone who wants to contact a user for the first time must know the exact username. The company has also added an optional username key, which users can choose to enable for additional control over who can send them messages.

The feature will be introduced in phases over the coming months. WhatsApp said users will receive an in-app notification when usernames become available in their country.

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