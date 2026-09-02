WhatsApp tests warning for unofficial Web Clients to protect user privacy: How it works?

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform, is trying a new privacy feature aimed at keeping users away from unofficial WhatsApp Web clients. Basically, Meta wants to warn Android users whenever their account connects through a third party or unauthorised client.

The news comes from WABetaInfo, a well-known source for WhatsApp updates. They noticed that the platform is working on this warning to make people more aware of the risks that come with using non-official clients.

Alert to appear under linked devices

It is being tested in the Linked Devices section—the spot where you find all computers and devices connected to your WhatsApp account. Judging by the screenshot in the report, the warning pops up at the bottom of the screen. It tells people to switch back to the official WhatsApp Web client for a safer experience.

Why unofficial WhatsApp Web Clients can be risky

But the alert is not forceful, at least right now. You can dismiss it, which basically means WhatsApp’s starting with a heads-up rather than cutting off access to third-party clients.

Unofficial WhatsApp Web Clients come from outside developers, and they can expose your data, messages, or files to apps WhatsApp does not control. If those services skip certain security steps, that creates more risk. If you want end-to-end encrypted chats, the official WhatsApp Web client is the way to go.

WhatsApp also testing the scam alert feature

This new alert is not the only thing WhatsApp’s testing for privacy and safety. Not long ago, they started previewing a Scam Alert feature. It spots suspicious chats using on-device machine learning and puts a warning right inside the conversation. You can block or report the chat, or just dismiss the warning if it’s a mistake. For now, this one’s optional and only in beta.

WhatsApp Web gets calling features

On top of all this, WhatsApp rolled out audio and video call support for its web version. Now you can make one-on-one or group calls straight from your browser, with end-to-end encryption. Plus, web users get features like screen sharing and reactions during calls.

So, with all these updates and trials, it is clear that WhatsApp is pushing harder on privacy and security for both its app and Web platform. The warning for unofficial clients adds another layer to help people stay safe when connecting outside services to their account.

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