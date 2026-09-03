Abhinandan Varthaman, pilot who shot down F-16, crashed in Pakistan, quits Indian Air Force to join airline

Former Indian Air Force Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman has joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot. Sources told PTI that Varthaman joined the airline in August. However, further details about his role and responsibilities could not immediately be ascertained.

When contacted, a FLY91 spokesperson declined to comment on the development, saying that personal information about employees is a private matter.

Varthaman, one of India’s most recognisable fighter pilots, gained national prominence following an aerial combat with Pakistan in February 2019. During the engagement, he was credited with shooting down an enemy aircraft before his own MiG-21 Bison was hit by a missile, forcing him to eject.

He was subsequently captured after parachuting into Pakistani territory and was held captive for nearly 60 hours. Pakistan returned him to India on March 1, 2019, after three days in captivity.

Varthaman was awarded the Vir Chakra in 2021 for displaying what the official citation described as an “exceptional sense of duty” during the aerial engagement. The Vir Chakra is India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award.

Abhinandan Varthaman and Balakot airstrikes

The aerial dogfight in which Varthaman was involved took place a day after the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan’s Balakot. The Balakot strikes were launched in response to the Pulwama suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019, in which 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed.

At the time of the aerial combat, Varthaman was a Wing Commander and was 35 years old. He was flying a MiG-21 Bison when he engaged Pakistani aircraft during the confrontation.

According to accounts of the engagement, Varthaman downed an F-16 moments before his own aircraft was struck by a missile. He was then forced to eject from his MiG-21 Bison.

The aerial encounter drew widespread attention, with military aviation experts describing it as a significant moment because it involved a MiG-21 Bison, an aircraft from an earlier generation, engaging a much more modern F-16 fighter jet. Varthaman's reported downing of the aircraft was widely hailed as a remarkable feat in military aviation.

After ejecting from his aircraft, Varthaman landed across the border in Pakistan, where he was taken into custody. His capture and subsequent release drew international attention and became one of the most significant episodes of the India-Pakistan military confrontation in 2019.

Pakistan handed him over to Indian authorities at the Attari-Wagah border on March 1, 2019, following nearly 60 hours in captivity.

About FLY91

FLY91 is a Goa-based regional airline that began commercial flight operations in March 2024. The airline currently operates a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The carrier has operational bases in Goa and Hyderabad and focuses on improving regional air connectivity by linking smaller cities with major aviation hubs.

Varthaman's reported move to FLY91 marks a new chapter in the career of the decorated former fighter pilot, whose role in the February 2019 aerial confrontation made him one of the most widely recognised faces of the Indian Air Force.

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