Alexander Zverev eyes his second straight Grand Slam title with good start to US Open 2026

The US Open 2026 is well underway, and some of the biggest tennis stars in the world are hard at work, aiming to put in their best performances in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title. With the tournament well underway, many eyes will be set upon Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Coming into the tournament on the back of a win at the French Open, Zverev will be full of confidence, and he showcased that as he put forth a good showing against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the first round, defeating him across five sets.

Keeping the ambition to win it all in his mind, Zverev had come forward and talked about the hard work that he has put in throughout the years and how he was looking to win the US Open as well.

“I think it was just the result of the work that I’ve done over the years. A lot of times, I came up just short. That’s what maybe made the difference in the end against Flavia in the fifth set. I was feeling really ready to win, which was a different kind of feeling compared to the other finals. Of course, I’m happy that it happened, but we’re in New York now, and I want to try and do it again,” Zverev told JioHotstar.

Zverev talked about the experience of winning his first Grand Slam

Furthermore, the German star opened up on how it felt to win his first-ever Grand Slam at the French Open after years of hard work and heartbreak, and how he was looking forward to replicating his success in future tournaments.

“Yeah, there was definitely some weight on my shoulders, for sure, especially at the age that I’m at. You never know if it’s ever going to happen. So, I was very happy to have finally lifted my first Grand Slam trophy, but now, once you do it, you want more,” he added.

For the second round, Zverev will be taking on Quentin Halys, and it could be interesting to see who comes out on top and makes their way into the third round of the US Open.

Also Read:

Roger Federer awarded Tennis Hall of Fame ring at US Open ceremony