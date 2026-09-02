Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass gets 15 new OTT platforms, Kuku TV, YouTube Premium and Prime Video

New Delhi:

Jio just made its Rs 200 OTT Pass a lot more appealing. Now, without raising the price, they have added Kuku TV (worth Rs 199 on its own) into the mix. This add-on’s clearly built for anyone who wants a simple way to get mobile data and a bunch of streaming subscriptions, all in one shot.

30GB high-speed data and unlimited 5G

The pack lasts for 28 days and focuses on data and entertainment—no unnecessary extras. You get 30GB of high-speed 4G or 5G data for the month. If you burn through your 30GB before the 28 days are up, you are not cut off, as you will just get bumped down to 64 Kbps, which keeps you online but at slower speeds.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass

Now, here’s a nice bonus: If you are on an active Jio prepaid plan that gives you 1GB or 1.5GB per day for 28 days, you can use unlimited 5G data as long as you have a compatible phone and access to Jio’s 5G network.

The math shakes out to about Rs 7.14 a day, which is not bad considering what’s bundled.

15 OTT platforms included

Entertainment is the main selling point: With this Pass, you get subscriptions to 15 premium OTT platforms. That includes free access to YouTube Premium, so you can watch ad-free, enjoy background play, and even download videos. All you need to do is claim it through the MyJio app.

Prime Video Mobile Edition is part of the deal too—you can watch Amazon Prime Video straight from your phone; just claim the subscription inside the MyJio app.

More than 1,000 live TV channels

On top of that, Jio tosses in over 1,000 live TV channels (minus sports) through JioTV, including 150+ paid channels. You can find everything from movies, infotainment, regional and kids’ stuff, and more from broadcasters like JioStar, Sony, Sun TV, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ETV.

Cinepolis discount also included

One extra perk is the Cinepolis offer: If you buy two movie tickets worth at least Rs 550, you get Rs 150 off. Also, there is a 10 per cent discount on food and drinks at Cinepolis. Heads up, though: the ticket discount doesn’t work on Tuesdays, and you’ll need to grab your voucher from the Coupons section in the MyJio app.

Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass: Overall Benefits

With Kuku TV joining the lineup, Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass is more than just a data pack, as it is a full digital entertainment package. If you are big on streaming and want everything in one easy plan, this add-on pulls together data, streaming, live TV, and even movie perks, all for 28 days.

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