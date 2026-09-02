Mivi One 5G confirmed to launch in September with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset: What to expect?

New Delhi:

Mivi, a popular brand known for its earbuds, is entering the 5G smartphone market by launching its first-ever handset. The smartphone will be launched in this month itself – this September (but the date still under wraps, at the time of writing). The company have just dropped a new teaser confirming the release window (September 2026) and giving us a sneak peek at what is coming.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset Confirmed

The upcoming first Mivi smartphone named ‘One 5G’ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon platform. The company has not spilt the beans on the exact Snapdragon model yet, but it is a clear sign that they are aiming for solid performance and speedy 5G connectivity.

Mivi teaser unleashes the name of its first smartphone

The teaser shows a close-up of the phone, so you get to see the Mivi One 5G branding alongside that Snapdragon logo, but the full design and most specs are still under wraps.

Mivi One 5G to Be Available on Flipkart

You will not have to hunt around for the device either. The company is reportedly making it simple to buy the upcoming One 5G smartphone, as it will be sold on Flipkart. This is considered to be a smart move, considering how competitive India’s budget and mid-range phone market is right now. With Flipkart’s reach, Mivi could put this handset in front of a lot of buyers.

Currently, the company is keeping the rest of the details close to the chest. We do not know about the camera setup, battery capacity, charging speed, display features, or software yet. Expect more info in the lead-up to the release.

What to expect from the new 5G smartphone from MIVI One?

Overall, the Mivi One 5G smartphone is a big leap from the company, which is entering the handset market. The company is said to launch in September 2026 itself, but the date of release is still under the hood. Any further details related to RAM, ROM, camera, look and more will be unleashed by the company. But all we know, as of now, is that the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and will be made available on Flipkart.

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