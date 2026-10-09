Vivo Y600s Pro launched with 10200mAh battery, Dimensity 7300e chip, 90W fast charging and more

Vivo has just rolled out the Y600s Pro in the China market, quietly adding another device to its Y600 series. This new handset joins the Y600i and Y600k Turbo, and honestly, it is a lot like the Y600 Pro that launched earlier this year (in 2026 itself).

Highlights of the new Vivo Y600s

The smartphone has some appreciated features, like a massive 10,200mAh battery, which is further accompanied by blazing 90W wired charging. It comes with a smooth 120 Hz AMOLED display, and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chip. For photography, the handset comes packed with a 50-megapixel shooter, and the device runs on Vivo’s OriginOS 6, based on the Android 16 operating system.

Price and variants

Talking about the price tag, the new Vivo Y600s comes with storage variants:

8GB of RAM and 256GB storage have been priced at CNY 2,699 (about Rs 39,000).

The higher variant, with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage, is priced in China at CNY 2,999 (which is around Rs 43,300).

The device will be available in four colour options:

Moonlight Black

Floating Gold

Starry Purple

Vast Blue

At present, Vivo has not said anything about an India release or what it will cost beyond Chinese borders.

Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the new Y600S come with a bright and big 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1,260 pixels). It supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support and the P3 wide colour options.

Under the hood, there is a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chip. Pair that with 8GB of speedy LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and you will not run out of room or speed soon.

In case you need more RAM, for the same, Vivo’s Memory Fusion feature adds up to 8GB of virtual RAM on top.

The device will run on OriginOS 6 UI, which is based on the Android 16 operating system. It supports dual nano-SIM cards and 5G, so staying connected will not be a problem.

For photography, the device comes with a solid 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, while the front camera delivers 32MP for selfies and video calls. Both cameras have electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and can shoot videos up to 1080p.

Talking about the connectivity, the handset comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. Furthermore, it also comes with stereo speakers, an IR blaster, face recognition, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is backed by a 10,200mAh battery that further supports 90W fast charging. You can reverse charge the device by letting the user to power up other devices, too.

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