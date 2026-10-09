iQOO Neo 12 launch timeline tipped: 9,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and more

iQOO is working on another phone for its lineup, which is rumoured to be the Neo 12. As per the recent leaks, the device is expected to launch in China later this month (October), and then it will hit a few global markets as the 16R did. The device is expected to have a fast, high-refresh-rate display, a huge battery, and a top-of-the-line Snapdragon chipset.

iQOO Neo 12 Launch Timeline and Display Features

Although iQOO has not made anything official yet, which makes us speculate what the company is actually planning.

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station over on Weibo, the Neo 12 will probably drop in China before the month ends. The word is that it will come with a custom 2K+ AMOLED screen pushed all the way to a 185 Hz refresh rate. The panel is from Visionox, and if the rumours are correct, then it will use their latest-gen luminescent tech. This means the visuals should look super smooth, which is said to be perfect in case you are into gaming or just want a gorgeous display.

About the battery, the leaks claimed that the Neo 12 will be backed by a 9,000 mAh battery. In theory, that means you will not be scrambling for a charger all day. Details about how fast the charging works are still under the hood. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with an active cooling fan, which should keep things running smoothly during intense gaming or heavy use.

The Tech Outlook further spotted what looks like the Neo 12 on Geekbench (model V2618A). The listing points to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip (which is built on a sharp 3nm process) and an Adreno 840 GPU. The device is backed by 16GB of RAM and will run on Android 17 OS with OriginOS 7.

What is the plan for iQOO’s global launch?

As for global plans, leaks suggest iQOO will rebrand the Neo 12 as the iQOO 16R in some markets, likely keeping most of the specs the same. India, though, might be left out, since there’s talk that iQOO will not launch any new Neo series phones there.

Price and launch date

Talking about the price, the details are still being guessed by the tipsters and fans, and the global rollout is still something people have been waiting for.

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