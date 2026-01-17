Mivi Nex 900 Soundbar: Great theatre like sound at home with surprising price tag MIVI Nex 900 soundbar system has been launched as an ideal speaker system for Indian households, who do not wish to compromise with sound, quality and build. If you do not wish to invest in fancy international brands and an economical price tag, then here is everything you need to know about it.

New Delhi:

Mivi just rolled out the Nex 900 soundbar, and honestly, it is a pretty bold move for a company which has been known for its economical, budget-friendly speakers. The speaker system from the company is priced at Rs 15,499, and with a price tag like this, the company has certainly made its way to the home theatre segment pretty well. The sound system is boxed with a 5.2-channel setup that packs a punch with 900W output, Dolby Audio, and dual subwoofers—all made in India.

Certainly a lot in a big box, but let me state that it is not at all heavy when compared to the other existing soundbar systems, which we currently have from the leading brands like Sony, Bose, or Sennheiser, which are priced almost double or even three times more than the Nex 900 soundbar system, offering similar features. I reviewed the speakers for almost a month, and here is my hands-on review to let you know how they feel and look.

(Image Source : MIVI NEX 900 SOUNDBAR)Mivi Nex 900 Soundbar

Let us talk design

The Nex 900 does not scream ‘budget’, but it does scream ‘design’ and ‘quality’. It comes in one colour, but the piano finish looks good and could be blended with the most modern TVs which we have in the current market. The build feels solid, not cheap. Also, the satellite speakers are small enough to tuck away without turning your living room into a tech showroom, meaning they are not that masculine in design and have a very refined design, which certainly feels premium.

(Image Source : MIVI NEX 900 SOUNDBAR)Mivi Nex 900 Soundbar

Setting up is easier than expected

The other biggest challenge for many people is setting up and arranging the wires of the speaker system. This thing is truly plug-and-play, even if you are not a gadget person.

It works with HDMI ARC, optical, USB, AUX, and Bluetooth – basically, everything one needs.

(Image Source : MIVI NEX 900 SOUNDBAR)Mivi Nex 900 Soundbar

I could pair it with my TV and set-top box and could smoothly stream music from my handset.

(Image Source : MIVI NEX 900 SOUNDBAR)Mivi Nex 900 Soundbar

Also, switching between movies and music or other OTT platforms was not a hassle either, thanks to the remote with simple controls. I could easily tweak the bass or treble without digging through menus.

(Image Source : MIVI NEX 900 SOUNDBAR)Mivi Nex 900 Soundbar

It’s built for everyday folks who just want good sound without the headache – either it's your parents who are using it, or it is you who is using it.

(Image Source : MIVI NEX 900 SOUNDBAR)Mivi Nex 900 Soundbar

Sound quality

It is loud and clear, and I mean really good for a house party. With 900W, there is no setback with the new sound system from MIVI. The dual subwoofers split the bass, so you get that deep movie-theatre rumble without drowning out voices. Dialogue stays clear, even in action scenes, and the highs do not get harsh on your ears.

(Image Source : MIVI NEX 900 SOUNDBAR)Mivi Nex 900 Soundbar

Everything sounds balanced. The 5.2-channel setup actually makes movies and sports feel bigger and more immersive than what you usually get at this price.

Crank it all the way up, and sure, there is a bit of distortion, but that is normal for any speaker getting pushed to the max.

(Image Source : MIVI NEX 900 SOUNDBAR)Mivi Nex 900 Soundbar

Pricing and competition in India

When you look at the competition under Rs 15,000, we majorly think about the boAt Aavante Bar 2000, the Zebronics Juke Bar 9400 Pro, the JBL Cinema SB190 or the Sony HT-S20R.

But the Nex 900 stands out with its price, build quality and clarity.

(Image Source : MIVI NEX 900 SOUNDBAR)Mivi Nex 900 Soundbar

Some brands might toss in an external subwoofer but hardly offer any kind of 5.2-channel experience with dual subs, especially at this price tag, but MIVI did it quite well. Overall, balanced sound matters more than anything else, and the Nex 900 makes a strong choice for a budget-friendly house party or terrace party.

So, is this thing right for your home?

Well, it depends on how big your house is. For instance, in a 2BHK or mid-size living room, it’s more than enough – rather loud. You get that movie-theatre vibe without blasting the neighbours – and sound is less than half of what the speaker is capable of.

Now, talking about bigger spaces, like a 3 or 4 BHK and its big hall, it will stand strong and loud. It delivers plenty of punch and immersion, and this is enough for me and my friends who heard the speaker going loud and clear – giving a perfect vibe – no matter if it is rock, Punjabi, jazz or Sufi.

(Image Source : MIVI NEX 900 SOUNDBAR)Mivi Nex 900 Soundbar

Should you buy the Mivi Nex 900?

Mivi Nex 900 is not just a soundbar system for your home at an impressive price tag. But in case you are moving up from regular TV speakers or a basic soundbar and do not feel like investing Rs 500000-kind of money, then the Nex 900 is a perfect choice, which has a premium look, easy installation, clear bass and sound and, overall, a good music system for your home.