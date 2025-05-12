MIVI SuperPods Concerto: Quick Review

Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS earphones were launched in March this year
They offer up to 35dB active noise cancellation support and come with 3D soundstage technology, which works really well
It looks pretty with a metal unibody design with an hourglass stem and a glossy finish.
It comes with a total battery life of up to 60 hours with the case. The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port.
It supports Dolby Audio technology and delivers clear sound. But as per the price point, it was average!
They feature a quad-mic unit with a Transparency Mode and noise reduction features, which work well, and are comfortable to wear for longer run.
It supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and the LDAC audio codec.
For your comfort, it comes with 2 pairs of silicone buds.
Overall, the latest buds look and feel great, perform decently and deliver long battery life. Certainly a good device with attractive looks.
Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS is available at Rs 3,999, and at this price point, it is going to face some edgy competition with brands like OnePlus, CMF, Realme and boAt, which offer the same specs at the same or a lesser price tag.
