Infinix Note 40 5G gets Rs 6,500 discount: Find out where to buy

Infinix Note 40 5G launched in India on July 21
It was priced at Rs 19,999 for sole 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant during its launch
Flipkart is currently offering huge discounts on the sale of the smartphone
It is currently listed for Rs 15,999 on the e-commerce platform
In addition to this, interested buyers can get Rs 2,500 off with SBI cards
These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 13,499
It features 6.78-inch Full HD+ flexible 120Hz AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor
