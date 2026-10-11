YouTuber Dhruv Rathee released, warned against joining CJP protest again

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been released by the police, but warned of fresh action if he decides to participate in Cockroach Janta Party's protest again and heads to Jantar Mantar in Delhi, said officials on Sunday. He was released by police late on Saturday night.

Rathee, a vocal critic of the Modi government who lives in Germany, had arrived in Delhi to participate in CJP's agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who continues facing heat over alleged discrepancies in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

However, like many others, Rathee was detained by police from his residence in Sector 56 of Gurugram in Haryana. While most of the others were released on Saturday night, Rathee remained in detention.

The Delhi Police had also detained CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke, and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka immediately after their arrival in the capital. Just moments before Rathee's release, the Delhi Police said the trio has been placed under preventive arrest and will be produced before an executive magistrate later in the day.

They also have been charged under Section 126 (Security for keeping peace) and 170 (Arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the police said.

Former Bengaluru police chief seeks verification of Rathee' citizenship

While Rathee has been released after being warned against heading to Jantar Mantar, a former Bengaluru police chief has sought verification of his citizenship, immigration status and compliance with visa conditions. Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has also written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), seeking the government's intervention.

"The limited and specific issue requiring examination is whether a foreign national, while present in India on the basis of a particular visa, immigration permission or other status, is legally entitled to participate in, address or otherwise associate himself with an organised political protest concerning the functioning of India's constitutional and statutory institutions," Rao said in the letter.

He also sought an examination on whether Rathee's participation in and address at the protest were permissible under the applicable immigration and visa regulations, and whether prior permission or clearance was required. If any violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946, visa conditions, immigration regulations, OCI rules or other applicable laws was established, appropriate action should be taken in accordance with the law, he said.

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