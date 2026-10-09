Apple iPad Mini 8 to launch with A20 Pro chipset, OLED display, and more: What to expect

Apple is getting ready to bring out the iPad Mini 8, and it is set for some solid hardware upgrades. But anyone who has been waiting for a display with super-smooth scrolling, as there are a few unexpected features which might not make us happy. As per the leaks, the upcoming Mini will stick with a 60Hz OLED display instead of the (much-hyped) 120Hz ProMotion panel.

iPad Mini 8 display specifications leaked

As per the information from a well-known Korean leaker (yeux1122) who claims that the Mini’s OLED display will use LTPS tech but will be pretty good, it will not be as advanced as the LTPO panels which we find in the higher variants of Apple devices. As per early rumours, people are excited for an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, but that seems off the table now.

So, the main jump looks like OLED itself:

Deeper blacks

Better contrast

Overall, in general, it will be a nicer viewing experience compared to the old LCDs. On the flip side, if buttery animations and razor-sharp motion were what you cared about, you might walk away wishing for more.

The tech giant is pretty consistent when it comes to keeping its best display features reserved for top-tier devices, though it occasionally mixes things up across the lineup.

Processor and performance

Under the hood, the upcoming Mini 8 is said to be more interesting, as it runs on the A20 Pro chipset. Apple has not yet split the details (like always), but you can expect a noticeable boost over the last generation in terms of performance. The front camera’s getting a refresh too—it’ll move to a position that works better in landscape mode, which makes video calls less awkward whenever you lay it down horizontally.

As per other rumours, there are talks about the improved speakers, a water-resistant build, and even hints that it will feature the latest 'Intelligence' feature too. Still, there is not much solid info yet on battery life, storage, or price.

Expected launch timeline

As for launch timing, things are a bit fuzzy. Apple is rumoured to be holding a “Welcome Home” event on October 13. The iPad Mini 8 will come with a revamped smart home hub and an updated Apple TV 4K for 2026, which could make an appearance. But there is further buzz about another event on October 27.

Overall, Apple has not yet officially said a word about what is coming out and when. Expect more leaks as we get closer to launch.

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