Lava Agni 4N launched in UK at around Rs 64000: Check features and price

New Delhi:

Lava just rolled out the Agni 4N in the UK, marking a big step for this Indian smartphone brand as it looks to make some noise internationally. It is priced at £499 (which is around Rs 64000), and customers will get 8GB LPDDR5X RAM with virtual expansion up to 16GB and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device will be available on the Amazon UK store from September 4 onwards, and buyers will be able to pick between two colour options: Phantom Black or Lunar Mist.

(Image Source : AMAZON UK)Lava Agni 4N

120Hz AMOLED display and premium design

The handset comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that runs up to 120Hz, so everything looks sharp and buttery smooth. It’s bright too—peaking at 2,400 nits—and is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass. The build feels solid, thanks to an aluminium alloy frame and a rear AG glass finish. And with 1.7mm bezels, the screen really stands out. It’s also rated IP64 for basic dust and splash resistance, so it’ll handle daily life just fine.

(Image Source : AMAZON UK)Lava Agni 4N

MediaTek dimensity 8350 powers the phone

Performance comes from the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, built on a 4nm process, so you get speed and efficiency. Lava ships the Agni 4N with pure stock Android 16—no annoying bloatware dragging things down. They’re promising two major Android updates and three years of security patches, which is about as much as you’d reasonably ask for in this price range.

50MP cameras and 4K video recording

For cameras, you get a 50MP main shooter with OIS, backed by an 8MP ultra-wide. Selfies and video calls run off a high-res 50MP camera up front. Both front and rear cameras handle 4K video at up to 60fps, so video quality won’t be an afterthought.

Vayu AI brings multiple smart features

What makes this phone stand out a bit is Lava’s Vayu AI system. It’s more than just a voice assistant. You get AI Agents, a call summary feature, text editing AI, a photo editor, and an image generator—even Circle to Search, document analysis, and hands-free interactions. It’s a lot of AI to play with right out of the box.

5,000mAh battery with 66W charging

Battery life should hold up well, with a 5,000mAh cell and 66W fast charging. Lava says you can go from zero to half a charge in under 19 minutes—pretty handy when you’re in a rush. On the feature list, there’s Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. You even get a customizable Action Key that can be programmed with over 100 different shortcut combos.

Altogether, the Agni 4N gives Lava a solid anchor in the UK market. It’s loaded with premium features, packs serious performance, and leans into AI in ways that make everyday use genuinely smarter. Lava clearly wants its flagship phones to be taken seriously beyond India, and the Agni 4N is their opening move.

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