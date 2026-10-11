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CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Dipke, Ranka, Das produced before court; SC hearing today on mass detention

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

LIVE CJP Protest Updates: A special hearing will take place at the Supreme Court on Sunday over mass detention of leaders in Delhi. Meanwhile, the security remains tightened in capital following CJP's fresh call to march to Jantar Mantar.

CJP supporters during their agitation in Central Delhi.
CJP supporters during their agitation in Central Delhi. Image Source : ANI

Cockroach Janta Party's October 10 protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had failed completely following a massive crackdown by Delhi Police and detention of its leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. However, the CJP has announced another march to Jantar Mantar and vowed to continue the agitation till Kumar resigns from his position. 

In response, the security continues to remain tightened in Delhi, with police keeping a strong presence on all key areas and intersections. The police, which earlier denied CJP to protest at Jantar Mantar citing law and order issues, has also issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, but underlined that the restrictions will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment.

Amid this, the Supreme Court will hold a special  hearing on Sunday against mass detention of people and closure of Delhi Metro stations after a plea was filed by Trinamool leader Menaka Guruswamy, who argued that such preventive actions cannot "suppress the fundamental right to peaceful protest". A two-judge bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described Saturday's protest as "flop show" and a defeat of "mobocracy", while accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders of spreading anarchy on instructions of foreign powers. The party has warned Gandhi and the INDIA bloc leaders that the Centre would take all necessary steps to ensure that the situation remains peaceful in the capital. 

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Live updates :CJP Jantar Mantar Protest 2.0

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  • 9:36 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Dipke, others produced in court

    Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, and co-convenors Saurav das and Ashutosh Ranka have been produced before the Executive Magistrate. 

    With inputs from Kumar Sonu

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Failed to contact him: Dipke's father

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's father Bhagwan Dipke has said the family tried contacting their son, but have failed, claiming that he is not in Delhi.

    "We tried contacting him but could not succeed. Delhi Police is lying. If he had received news of his grandmother's demise, he would have come by now. His friends told me that he has been shifted somewhere else; he is not in Delhi," he told news agency ANI.

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Dhruv Rathee released

    YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been released by the police, but have been warned against participating in the Jantar Mantar agitation by the CJP.

    With inputs from Abhay Parashar

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Dipke, others charged under BNSS

    Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, and co-convenors Saurav das and Ashutosh Ranka have been charged under Section 126 (Security for keeping peace) and 170 (Arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), according to the Delhi Police.

    With inputs from Abhay Parashar 

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened outside metro stations

    The security has remained tightened near Seva Teerth and Central Secretariat metro stations. The DMRC had earlier announced that the entry and exit gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network were open.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Dipke under preventive arrest

    Delhi Police has said that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, and co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been kept under preventive arrest, adding that they will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station later in the day.

    With inputs from Abhay Parashar 

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What are the routes to avoid in Delhi?

    According to the Delhi Traffic Police, following are the 30 routes where restriction is in place:

    1. Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi
    2. Dhaula Kuan Flyover 
    3. Round About Jhandewalan
    4. Round About Panchkuian
    5. Round About Mandi House
    6. Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)
    7. Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)
    8. Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg 
    9. Guru Nanak Chowk 
    10. Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 
    11. Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point
    12. Lodhi Road Flyover
    13. Round About Neela Gumbad
    14. Madarsa T- Point
    15. Round About Samrat Hotel
    16. Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 
    17. Under Bhikaji Kama Place 
    18. Under Moti Bagh Flyover 
    19. Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 
    20. Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 
    21. Round About Windsor Palace
    22. Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 
    23. Round About Rail Bhawan
    24. Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 
    25. Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point
    26. Round About Gol Dak Khana 
    27. Round About Patel Chowk
    28. Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point
    29. Round About RML Hospital 
    30. Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point
  • 8:04 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Diversions at 30 key points

    Traffic restrictions have continued in Delhi on Sunday, with diversions likely at 30 key points. According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police late Saturday, diversions will be enforced from 6 am on Sunday, depending on the prevailing situation, and traffic movement may be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other intersections in Central Delhi.

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP calls Saturday protest 'flop show'

    Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described Saturday's protest as "flop show" and a defeat of "mobocracy". The party has blamed the INDIA bloc for creating an anarchy-like situation and said the situation will be dealt accordingly.

    "What is happening at Jantar Mantar and what is being shown on TV and across various social media handles does not represent the true story of India. India is peaceful, and India is moving forward with good governance," BJP leader Sambit Patra said.

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    SC hearing today on massive detention

    Meanwhile, a two-judge bench of Supreme Court comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hold a special hearing on Sunday over mass detention of leaders and curbs on Delhi metro services. This comes after a plea was filed in the top court arraying Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairperson D Thara as respondents.

    "This brutal assault on the fundamental rights of the citizens and sheer disregard to the orders of this court amounts to deliberate, intentional attempt on the part of Delhi Metro, Delhi Police and the Union government which must be dealt with an iron hand," the plea, filed through advocate Chand Qureshi, said.

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security remains tightened in Delhi

    While the CJP has announced a fresh march to Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the police have ensured that the security remains tightened in capital. The traffic restrictions also remains in Delhi, but police have said the curbs will be withdrawn depending on the situation.

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    CJP's fresh Jantar Mantar call

    The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced another march to Jantar Mantar even as its leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das remain in detention. The social media outfit has warned that their agitation will continue till CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

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