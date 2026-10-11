CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Dipke, Ranka, Das produced before court; SC hearing today on mass detention

Cockroach Janta Party's October 10 protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had failed completely following a massive crackdown by Delhi Police and detention of its leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. However, the CJP has announced another march to Jantar Mantar and vowed to continue the agitation till Kumar resigns from his position.

In response, the security continues to remain tightened in Delhi, with police keeping a strong presence on all key areas and intersections. The police, which earlier denied CJP to protest at Jantar Mantar citing law and order issues, has also issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, but underlined that the restrictions will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment.

Amid this, the Supreme Court will hold a special hearing on Sunday against mass detention of people and closure of Delhi Metro stations after a plea was filed by Trinamool leader Menaka Guruswamy, who argued that such preventive actions cannot "suppress the fundamental right to peaceful protest". A two-judge bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described Saturday's protest as "flop show" and a defeat of "mobocracy", while accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders of spreading anarchy on instructions of foreign powers. The party has warned Gandhi and the INDIA bloc leaders that the Centre would take all necessary steps to ensure that the situation remains peaceful in the capital.

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