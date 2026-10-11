CJP Protest 2.0: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka placed under preventive arrest, says Delhi Police

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, and co-convenors Saurav Das Ashutosh Ranka have been placed under preventive arrest, the Delhi Police said on Sunday, adding that the trio will be produced before an executive magistrate later in the day.

They have been charged under Section 126 (Security for keeping peace) and 170 (Arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

Dipke, Das and Ranka were scheduled to participate in CJP's Jantar Mantar protest on Saturday against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, but were detained from flight by Delhi Police immediately after they landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

They were taken to an undisclosed location, with police detaining hundreds, including four former chief ministers: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Pinarayi Vijayan (CPI-M) and Manik Sarkar (CPI-M). While others were released, Dipke, Das and Ranka, along with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, remained in detention.

A video had also gone viral that showed Dipke telling Delhi Police that he and others were ready "to get arrested". The CJP has criticised Dipke's detention and demanded the release of its leaders, while vowing to continue their agitation till Kumar's resigns. They have also warned to continuing their protest on Sunday and urged people to gather at Jantar Mantar.

Opposition backs CJP, BJP hits back

The opposition, including Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool faction, Left bloc, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), have backed the CJP and many of their leaders also participated in their agitation. Many of them, including Kejriwal and Banerjee, were also detained, but were released later in the day.

However, the Congress -- the prime opposition party -- has kept its distance from the agitation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described Saturday's protest as a 'flop show', while alleging that INDIA bloc leaders were backing the agitation to fuel an unrest in India in cahoots with foreign powers. The ruling party also targeted Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "nalayak" leader, who keeps making "baseless" remarks.

"These defeated and frustrated parties are harassing people of Delhi for the last three-four days. They are weaponising the street protest, but people have foiled their conspiracy. The dignity of democracy has destroyed the chronic anarchy which the opposition is trying to foment," BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a media briefing on Saturday. "The country will be run from Parliament, not the streets."

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