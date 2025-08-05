Mivi AI Buds review: Great looks, decent performance with ANC and voice assistant Mivi AI Buds bring AI-powered features, immersive sound, and ANC under Rs 3999. Good for Android users wanting smart earbuds, but may feel slightly overpriced when compared to rivals like OnePlus, CMF by Nothing and more.

Mivi, an Indian audio brand, has recently unleashed its flagship AI Buds. These true wireless earbuds were introduced with a built-in AI assistant, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and support for LDAC high-resolution audio. Targeted at Android users, Mivi AI Buds are part of the company’s push towards smart audio gadgets in the mid-range segment. We tried the Black variant, and here’s how it performed during everyday use.

Design and comfort: Lightweight and stylish, but not premium

The Mivi AI Buds come in a glossy metallic finish, like many other buds from the company, which comes with a unique hourglass-shaped stem. The charging case is oval, compact, and pocket-friendly. They fit comfortably and stay secure during walking or workouts. But a trouble I faced was while opening the case, when on the move.

The buds are light in weight, and the box comes with extra ear tips along with a manual guide on how to use them.

Though the design is stylish and Instagram-worthy, it does not feel premium enough for Rs 3,999 (currently priced by the time of writing)- especially when Mivi’s other earbuds like SuperPods Concerto look similar at lower prices.

Audio quality: Rich sound with ANC and 3D audio effects

This is worth mentioning that the sound is decent for the AI Buds, but the buds take a while to connect, and the voice assistant was a little slow (lagging and slow processing).

It delivers detailed sound through 13mm drivers, supporting the LDAC codec and spatial audio. Audio quality is good, especially for bass lovers. The quad-mic system and ANC work fine- blocking background noise to an extent (during travel or in noisy places). However, the Transparency Mode is weak—you will not be able to hear your surroundings when needed.

The earbuds come with the Mivi AI app, which will help in unlocking extra features like equaliser modes, battery level info and a special Kids Mode that lowers the bass for safe listening.

The AI assistant further supports 9 Indian languages, including Bengali and Hindi, and can help with interview prep, cooking tips, or even news.

Battery and connectivity: 40 hours of playtime, Android only

The Mivi AI Buds offer up to 40 hours of total battery life, including the charging case. A full charge takes about 2 hours via Type-C. There's no wireless charging, which is okay for this segment.

For average use (2 hours/day), the buds easily last over a week. They support dual device connectivity and Bluetooth 5.4, but work only with Android devices, not iPhones.

Verdict: A smart choice with some limitations

If you are an Android user looking for AI features, ANC, and LDAC audio in a stylish package, Mivi AI Buds are worth considering. But at Rs 3,999, you might expect more—like faster charging or a more premium build.