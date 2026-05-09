Tamil Nadu government election LIVE: VCK, Left parties hint backing to Vijay's TVK; key briefing today

Chennai:

TVK chief Vijay moved a step closer to forming his first government in Tamil Nadu on Friday after Left parties officially extended support to him following days of intense political negotiations.

The CPI and CPI(M) announced unconditional backing to TVK, while indications also emerged that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) had decided to support Vijay. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) too signalled support towards the government formation process.

The VCK has called for a press briefing at 11 am today. Reportedly, Vijay has also got a deadline till 11 am from Governor Rajedra Arlekar to prove majority support.

Soon after the Left parties declared their support, Vijay met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Guindy regarding government formation. The development triggered celebrations among TVK supporters across Chennai and several other parts of the state.

Although VCK did not immediately make an official announcement, party chief Thol Thirumavalavan has repeatedly maintained that his party’s stand would align with the position taken by the Left parties.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats, including two constituencies won by Vijay himself. However, as per Election Commission norms, Vijay will have to vacate one of the two seats, either Perambur in Chennai or Tiruchirappalli East.

The Congress has already extended support from its five MLAs to TVK. Taking into account the vacancy arising from Vijay relinquishing one seat, TVK and its supporting parties currently command the support of 116 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly, still two short of the majority mark of 118.

Attention has now turned to VCK, which holds two seats in the Assembly and is expected to formally announce its decision on Saturday. CPI, CPI(M) and VCK have two MLAs each in the House.

VCK leader Vanniarasu, considered a close aide of Thirumavalavan, hinted that the party was interested in sharing power, an arrangement that TVK is reportedly open to.

Meanwhile, former CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan claimed that apart from the two Left parties, VCK and IUML had also submitted letters of support to TVK. He further said Governor Arlekar was expected to invite Vijay to form the government and that the swearing-in ceremony could take place on Saturday morning.

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