Ashutosh Srivastava not our lawyer, says accused Siya Goyal's brother in Ketan Agarwal murder case

Pune:

The brother of Siya Goyal, who is one of the accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, has said that the family has hired advocate Ashutosh Srivastava and the family is not aware about what he has claimed or said about the 26-year-old realtor's killing.

"We have never hired him (Advocate Ashutosh Srivastava) and he is not someone that we have hired from our family. I know nothing about what he is claiming," Sahil Goyal told news agency ANI on Monday.

Sahil's remarks come after Srivastava claimed that there are no evidence or independent eyewitnesses that could link Siya to the death of Ketan. Last week, the advocate also claimed that police have registered the case as an accidental death and it was converted into a murder probe later.

Speaking to news agency PTI on Friday, he also said that Siya is cooperating with the police and will continue doing that.

"As far as our client, Sia, is concerned, she is fully cooperating with the investigating agency in every possible way so that the police can arrive at a proper conclusion and file a comprehensive chargesheet with complete clarity," he said, adding that this will also assist the trial court in effectively conducting the proceedings.

Investigation continues, crime scene recreated

20-year-old Siya, along with her lover 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary, was arrested over Ketan's killing. The police have continued questioning them and she was taken on Sunday to the Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra's Pune to recreate the crime scene.

Siya has told police that she did not wanted to marry Ketan because he used a wig, but was told by the realtor that it was "too late" to call off their wedding. The police also found that Siya was "instigated" by Chetan in killing Ketan after their repeated failed attempts.

The police have also said that Siya sat down after Ketan's killing not only to signal Chetan to push the realtor but also to ensure she remained out of the victim's reach during the fall.

"The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim's reach during the fatal push. They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge. The plan was made keeping her safety in mind," the police said.

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