Wimbledon 2026 live streaming details: When and where to watch SW19 on TV and online in India?

New Delhi:

Wimbledon 2026 is set to unfold as London gears up for the third Grand Slam of the year. World No.1 Jannik Sinner enters SW19 intending to defend the title that he won last year after beating fellow sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Sinner is coming into the All England Club tournament after a shocking second-round exit in the French Open after failing to battle past scorching heat and Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Meanwhile, the biggest highlight of the women's draw is the return of the legend Serena Williams.

Williams is making a Grand Slam return for the first time after "evolving away" from the sport following her third-round exit at the US Open 2022. She will be seen in action in both the singles and the doubles draw as she partners elder sister Venus Williams and is set to kick off her singles campaign against Australian unseeded Maya Joint.

The seven-time grass court champion could have an early test in the third round, where she is set to face defending champion Iga Swiatek. The Williams sisters will be playing their first-round clash in the women's doubles against Solana Sierra of Argentina and Camila Osorio of Colombia.

First-round blockbuster in men's draw; Sinner, Djokovic could meet in semis

The men's singles draw is set to have a first-round blockbuster when Taylor Fritz takes on Jack Draper. Fritz reached the semifinals at SW19 last year, and although Jack Draper has not reached beyond the second round at the All England Club, he has reached the last four of the US Open 2024 and eyes "competing with the best".

Meanwhile, World No.1 Sinner could meet 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the semifinal if both keep winning their rounds in London. The Serb will open his campaign against Wu Yibing and can meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round. As for Sinner, the Italian opens his campaign against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanović.

When will Wimbledon 2026 begin?

Wimbledon 2026 begins on Monday, June 29. The first round matches will start from 3:30 PM IST

Where can you watch Wimbledon 2026 on TV in India?

The live telecast for Wimbledon 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch Wimbledon 2026 online in India?

The live streaming for Wimbledon 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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