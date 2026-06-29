Delhi Cabinet approves EV Policy 2026, offers 100% exemption on road tax, registration fees: Key highlights

New Delhi:

The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the new EV Policy 2026. As part of the policy, all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of Rs 30 lakh or less registered in the national capital will be exempted from road tax and registration fees. Moreover, it will provide a scrapping incentive of Rs 1 lakh to owners of BS-IV four-wheelers or below-standard vehicles who scrap their vehicles and switch to electric vehicles. Moreover, all electric two-wheeler purchasers will get a Rs 30,000 subsidy, and three-wheeler buyers will get a Rs 50,000 subsidy in the first year of the Delhi EV Policy.

Govt wants to make Delhi an EV capital

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the main objective of the new EV Policy 2026 is to make Delhi a pollution-free and clean transportation capital. The government wants more people to adopt electric vehicles rather than petrol or diesel vehicles, thereby reducing air pollution and fuel costs.