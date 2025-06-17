CMF Buds 2 Plus Review: Delivers punchy bass, long battery life, and great ANC The CMF Buds 2 Plus earbuds by Nothing offer an impressive mix of sound quality, active noise cancellation, long battery life, and premium features—all at a budget-friendly price. Ideal for casual listeners and budget-conscious users, these earbuds are a solid pick for everyday use.

New Delhi:

The CMF Buds 2 Plus is the latest addition to the growing portfolio of affordable yet feature-rich devices from CMF by Nothing. At first glance, they appear to offer more than you would expect from a pair of earbuds in the sub-Rs 3000 segment. But do they live up to the hype? After using them for a few days, the answer is mostly yes, with a few small caveats.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)CMF Buds 2 Plus

Design and Build: Premium feel in a budget shell

One of the first things that stands out about the CMF Buds 2 Plus is their design. The earbuds come with a soft-touch matte finish that gives them a clean, minimalistic look. They are lightweight and offer a snug, comfortable fit, making them ideal for long listening sessions. The compact charging case feels solid and is easy to carry in a pocket or bag.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)CMF Buds 2 Plus

(Image Source : INDIA TV)CMF Buds 2 Plus

Sound Quality: Bass lovers rejoice

The 12mm dynamic drivers pack a punch. The sound profile leans heavily toward bass, especially when the "Ultra Bass" mode is turned on via the app. For EDM or Bollywood music fans, this is a huge plus. However, some may find the mids and treble slightly underwhelming. Audiophiles might miss the nuanced separation in instruments, but for casual users, the sound is enjoyable and energetic.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)CMF Buds 2 Plus

(Image Source : INDIA TV)CMF Buds 2 Plus

ANC and Call Quality: Decent for the price

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is present and surprisingly effective for this price point. It won’t match flagship earbuds, but it does a decent job of cutting out fan or traffic noise. One thing to note is a faint static hiss when ANC is on—nothing deal-breaking, but it’s there. Call quality is good, with clear voice transmission in normal conditions.

(Image Source : CMF BUDS 2 PLUS)CMF Buds 2 Plus

Battery life: A clear standout

Battery life is a big win here. On a single charge, the buds last up to 14 hours (ANC off), and with the case, you get a whopping 61.5 hours of total playback time. That’s more than enough for daily commuting or travel. A quick 10-minute top-up gives you 8.5 hours, which is a lifesaver when you’re in a rush.

Extra features: Flagship feel

Despite the low price, the CMF Buds 2 Plus come with several features usually found in premium earbuds—Spatial Audio support, in-ear detection with auto-play/pause, and Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. These additions elevate the overall experience, especially for users switching between devices like phones and laptops.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)CMF Buds 2 Plus

What’s missing?

While these earbuds offer plenty, they aren’t perfect. There’s no wireless charging, which would’ve been a cherry on top. Also, audiophiles looking for more balanced sound across the frequency range might find the mids and highs lacking.

Final Verdict: Great value for everyday use

If you’re looking for a well-rounded, affordable pair of wireless earbuds with solid ANC, long battery life, and modern features, the CMF Buds 2 Plus are a great pick. While they are not built for audio purists, they are more than capable for everyday listening, calls, and binge-watching. At this price, they punch way above their weight and prove that premium doesn’t always have to mean expensive.