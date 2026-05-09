UP Cabinet Expansion: CM Yogi to meet Governor today, six ministers could be inducted, say sources

Lucknow:

Amid murmurs of a cabinet expansion in UP, Yogi Adityanath will meet Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday at 6:30 PM. According to sources, six new ministers could be inducted during the cabinet expansion. Based on the number of legislators in Uttar Pradesh, the cabinet can accommodate up to 60 ministers. Following the Lok Sabha elections, Cabinet Minister Jitin Prasada and Minister of State Anoop Pradhan Valmiki—both from UP—were elected as Members of Parliament (MPs).

UP cabinet comprises only 54 members now

Currently, the cabinet comprises only 54 members, including the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. Of these, there are 21 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge, and 19 Ministers of State. Consequently, there is room to appoint six additional ministers to the Yogi cabinet.

According to sources, the party high command was initially considering dropping certain ministers; however, it is now being reported that such a move will not take place. Instead, only six legislators are set to be inducted into the cabinet.

Probable names for cabinet berths

According to sources, the following leaders are among those who may be inducted into the cabinet:

Krishna Paswan

SP rebel MLA Pooja Pal

Manoj Pandey

Bhupendra Chaudhary

Ashok Kataria

Romi Sahani

Speculation is rife regarding who will ultimately be appointed as a minister. During the Rajya Sabha elections held in 2024, seven legislators from the Samajwadi Party (SP) cross-voted in favor of the BJP.

It is believed that two of these legislators—Manoj Pandey and Pooja Pal—could be appointed as ministers. Manoj Pandey belongs to the Brahmin community, while Pooja Pal belongs to the OBC category. Pooja Pal is the wife of former Allahabad MLA Raju Pal. The mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were the prime accused in the murder of Raju Pal. Pooja Pal had contested the 2022 Assembly elections on an SP ticket; however, she cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha elections and made statements critical of Akhilesh Yadav within the Assembly, leading to her expulsion from the party by Akhilesh Yadav last year.

Additionally, it is considered all but certain that Bhupendra Chaudhary, the former President of the UP BJP, will be appointed as a minister. Furthermore, Krishna Paswan and Ashok Kataria are also likely candidates for ministerial posts. According to sources, a reshuffle involving some existing ministers within the cabinet is also a possibility.

CM Yogi Adityanath assumed office as Chief Minister in 2022. The first cabinet expansion took place in March 2024. With the Assembly elections in UP scheduled for 2027, it is anticipated that special attention will be paid to regional and caste-based equations during this cabinet expansion.

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