Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
  4. My Punjabi Nikaah: Sohail Khan teams up with Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma for new film

My Punjabi Nikaah: Sohail Khan teams up with Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma for new film

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Actor and producer Sohail Khan announces his upcoming film My Punjabi Nikaah, which will feature Aakhri Sawal actor Sanjay Dutt and Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma together for the first time on the big screen.

Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma
Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

There is good news for fans of Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma, as actor and producer Sohail Khan has announced his new film My Punjabi Nikaah, which brings the two actors together for the first time on screen. The project is already generating buzz, mainly due to its fresh pairing and the promise of a light-hearted commercial entertainer filled with humour, drama and family chaos.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Sohail Khan mentioned that the film is currently in its final stages of scripting and development. The project is expected to go on floors soon, with the makers planning a release later this year.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Aakhri Sawal trailer: Sanjay Dutt's film explores alleged conspiracies tied to India’s past

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section
Sanjay Dutt Sohail Khan Aayush Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\