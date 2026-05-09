My Punjabi Nikaah: Sohail Khan teams up with Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma for new film

New Delhi:

There is good news for fans of Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma, as actor and producer Sohail Khan has announced his new film My Punjabi Nikaah, which brings the two actors together for the first time on screen. The project is already generating buzz, mainly due to its fresh pairing and the promise of a light-hearted commercial entertainer filled with humour, drama and family chaos.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Sohail Khan mentioned that the film is currently in its final stages of scripting and development. The project is expected to go on floors soon, with the makers planning a release later this year.

This is a developing story.

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