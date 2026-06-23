Pakistan's Rafale claim debunked again as IAF document confirms all 36 jets operational

New Delhi:

Pakistan's repeated claims of having shot down Indian Rafale fighter jets during Operation Sindoor have come under fresh scrutiny after an official Indian Air Force document indicated that all 36 Rafale aircraft procured by India remain fully operational. The development is significant because Pakistan and several Pakistan-backed social media accounts had repeatedly claimed during Operation Sindoor that Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force had been destroyed. However, a recent document issued by the Indian Air Force appears to contradict those assertions.

Air Headquarters issues RFP for entire Rafale fleet

According to official records dated June 15, 2026, the Directorate of Engineering (Rafale) at Air Headquarters issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to French engine manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines for a "Bridge Support" package. The document clearly states that the Indian Air Force continues to operate all 36 Rafale fighter aircraft acquired under the 2016 India-France intergovernmental agreement. It further notes that technical and maintenance support will be required beyond September 2026 to ensure uninterrupted operations of the fleet. The proposal forms part of the Air Force's long-term maintenance planning for the Rafale fleet and outlines support requirements for all 36 aircraft.

Tender details point to full fleet availability

The support package has been structured keeping in view the operational requirements of all 36 Rafale fighter jets over the next five months. According to the tender documents, each aircraft is expected to fly an average of 150 hours annually. Based on these calculations, the fleet is projected to undertake approximately 2,250 flying hours during the five-month bridge period covered under the proposal.

The document's reference to maintenance planning for all 36 aircraft has drawn attention because it directly challenges narratives suggesting that several Rafales were lost during recent military operations.

What the original Rafale contract included

The documents also outline the scope of the original Rafale acquisition agreement signed between India and France in 2016. Apart from the 36 fighter aircraft, the agreement included associated equipment, consumables, spare parts and fleet maintenance support for five years. The proposed bridge support arrangement is intended to ensure that operational and technical assistance continues seamlessly after September 18, 2026. Defence experts note that such support agreements are a routine but critical part of sustaining advanced fighter aircraft fleets and maintaining operational readiness.

Pakistan's false narrative gets exposed

The latest disclosure has once again raised questions over the credibility of claims circulated during Operation Sindoor regarding alleged losses suffered by the Indian Air Force's Rafale fleet. While Pakistan's claims gained traction on some social media platforms, the newly surfaced Air Force documentation points towards the continued operational status of the entire Rafale fleet acquired by India.

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