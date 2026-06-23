Trisha Krishnan can't take her eyes off Tamil Nadu CM Vijay as she celebrates his birthday: 'To the man...'

New Delhi:

Vijay's birthday celebrations on Monday saw wishes pouring in from colleagues, political leaders and fans. However, one absence did not go unnoticed. Trisha Krishnan, one of the actor's closest industry associates and most frequent co-stars, had not posted a birthday message for much of the day, prompting speculation across social media.

Late in the evening, the actor put those discussions to rest with a birthday post dedicated to Vijay. Trisha's adoring gaze in the birthday post was hard to miss.

Trisha shares a photo and a personal message

Taking to social media, Trisha shared a picture featuring herself and Vijay. Alongside the image, she wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it. Happy Birthday." The post quickly drew attention, not only because of the message itself but also because it arrived after hours of online chatter surrounding her silence.

Why the post attracted attention

The timing of the post became a talking point after some social media users speculated about the status of Trisha and Vijay's equation. Discussions gained momentum after rumours circulated that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on social media, although neither actor publicly addressed the claims.

Her birthday message effectively shifted the focus back to the warm relationship the two have shared over the years.

A long professional association

Trisha and Vijay have worked together in several successful Tamil films and remain one of Kollywood's most recognisable on-screen pairings. Their collaborations span different phases of their careers, contributing to some of Tamil cinema's biggest commercial successes.

Because of this long association, interactions between the two actors often attract public interest beyond their film projects.

Vijay's birthday comes amid a new chapter

This year's birthday carries added significance for Vijay. The actor, who has transitioned into active politics and now serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, is balancing his political responsibilities alongside his enduring popularity as a film star.

As birthday wishes continued to pour in from across the entertainment and political worlds, Trisha's post emerged as one of the most talked-about greetings of the day.

Celebrity birthday wishes are often routine affairs, but Trisha's post stood out because of the attention surrounding it before it was even published. With a single photograph and a short caption, the actor ended a day of speculation and added a personal note to Vijay's birthday celebrations.