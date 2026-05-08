Aakhri Sawal trailer: Sanjay Dutt's film explores alleged conspiracies tied to India’s past

New Delhi:

The trailer of Aakhri Sawal has finally dropped, and it does not hold back. Right from the beginning, the film dives into uncomfortable questions and sensitive chapters from India’s history that have often sparked debate over the years. The film marks Sanjay Dutt's next after Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films. The film was slated for release on May 8. It has now been pushed to May 15.

Aakhri Sawal trailer out

Headlined by Sanjay Dutt, Aakhri Sawal had already grabbed attention for touching upon subjects linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Now, the trailer pushes the conversation further.

The film addresses topics such as the alleged RSS involvement in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the Babri Masjid demolition, and The Emergency. These are issues that have always triggered strong reactions, and the trailer seems determined to ask difficult questions around them. It explores alleged conspiracies, political tensions, and unanswered doubts while presenting different perspectives to the audience.

Sanjay Dutt appears at the centre of the story, leading many of the film’s hard-hitting moments with impactful dialogues. The trailer also marks the return of Sameera Reddy, who manages to leave a strong impression in a short span. Actors like Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Nitu Chandra, and Tridha Choudhury add further weight to the narrative.

Aakhri Sawal: Release date, cast and crew

National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang appears to have handled the subject with conviction and fearlessness. Aakhri Sawal is set to become the first Hindi film to release with integrated Indian Sign Language for deaf audiences. The makers are also aiming to make the film more accessible for visually challenged viewers.

Presented by Nikhil Nanda, Aakhri Sawal is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Utkarsh Naithani.

Aakhri Sawal is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also read: Aakhri Sawal release date changed: Here's when Sanjay Dutt and Sameera Reddy's film hits theatres