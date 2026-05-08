Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Vijay scrambles for numbers, VCK, Left to decide TVK's fate

Chennai:

Political upheaval is unfolding in Tamil Nadu with no party or alliance being able to form the government even after four days of assembly elections being declared.

Amid the delay in inviting TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu, a debate has intensified over the Governor’s role, with some constitutional experts arguing that he has the authority to verify whether the party can prove a majority, while others maintain that he is bound to first invite the single largest party to stake claim.

The Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the April 23 Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House.

Although the Congress, which secured 5 seats, has extended support to TVK, the party still falls short of the majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government.

TVK founder and actor turned politician Vijay has met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar twice in the past 24 hours, urging him to invite the party to form the government.

However, the Governor has so far not extended a formal invitation to the newly formed party, keeping political suspense alive in the state.

Amid speculations of the DMK and the AIADMK likely in talks over an unprecedented alliance to form the government in the state, Vijay's TVK has threatened all of its 107 MLAs will resign if such a development takes place.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for all the latest updates on Tamil Nadu government formation.