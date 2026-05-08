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Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Vijay scrambles for numbers, VCK, Left to decide TVK's fate

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

While Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) crossed the 100 seat mark in the Assembly elections, the party still remained around 10 seats short of a clear majority. Even with the support of the Congress, TVK’s tally rises only to 113, still below the crucial majority mark of 118 required to form th

Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE updates
Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE updates Image Source : ANI
Chennai:

Political upheaval is unfolding in Tamil Nadu with no party or alliance being able to form the government even after four days of assembly elections being declared.

Amid the delay in inviting TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu, a debate has intensified over the Governor’s role, with some constitutional experts arguing that he has the authority to verify whether the party can prove a majority, while others maintain that he is bound to first invite the single largest party to stake claim.

The Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the April 23 Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House.

Although the Congress, which secured 5 seats, has extended support to TVK, the party still falls short of the majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government.

TVK founder and actor turned politician Vijay has met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar twice in the past 24 hours, urging him to invite the party to form the government.

However, the Governor has so far not extended a formal invitation to the newly formed party, keeping political suspense alive in the state.

Amid speculations of the DMK and the AIADMK likely in talks over an unprecedented alliance to form the government in the state, Vijay's TVK has threatened all of its 107 MLAs will resign if such a development takes place.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for all the latest updates on Tamil Nadu government formation.

 

Live updates :Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE

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  • 9:01 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Security ramped up at Lok Bhavan as Congress calls protest against Governor Arlekar

    Visuals from outside Lok Bhavan in Chennai, where the Congress has launched a statewide protest against the BJP led Union government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

    The party has accused the Governor of delaying the invitation to TVK chief Vijay to form the next government despite his party emerging as the single largest formation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The Congress has also officially extended its support to TVK.

  • 8:51 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    VCK, Left to take call on supporting TVK today

    The future of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government bid now largely depends on the stand taken by the CPI, CPM and VCK, with the three parties emerging as key players in the ongoing political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu.

    TVK has formally reached out to all three parties, seeking their support to cross the majority mark and stake claim to form the government.

    The CPI, CPM and VCK are expected to announce their decision by this evening. Sources said there is growing opinion within the three parties that the mandate should be respected and support should be extended to TVK as the single largest party. However, the leadership is also said to be under pressure from the DMK to take a cautious and carefully considered decision, as all three parties have been long time allies of the DMK led alliance.

  • 8:39 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Congress, Left and VCK discuss strategy on government formation

    Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby said the CPI(M) would work together with the CPI and VCK to prevent the BJP from “grabbing power” in Tamil Nadu amid the ongoing uncertainty over government formation in the state.

  • 8:39 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    AIADMK denies rift amid resort stay of 28 MLAs

    Amid speculation of a possible split within the AIADMK over whether the party should support Vijay-led TVK, 28 AIADMK MLAs are currently staying at a resort in Puducherry. However, the party has denied reports of any internal differences.

  • 8:38 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Which parties are supporting Vijay's TVK?

    So far, the Congress is the only party that has publicly announced support for TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Speculation continues over possible backing from the AIADMK, which won 47 seats in the Assembly polls, but no official confirmation has been made. The VCK and Left parties have said they will announce their stand on Friday.

  • 8:38 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    CPM says Governor must invite Vijay to form government

    CPM state secretary T T Shanmugam said that constitutionally, TVK should get the first opportunity to form the government following the hung Assembly verdict in Tamil Nadu. Speaking in Chennai, he said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar should invite TVK chief Vijay to stake claim as his party had emerged ahead of others in the election results. He added that Tamil Nadu had never witnessed such a hung Assembly situation before. 

  • 8:38 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    AIADMK and DMK meetings fuel political speculation

    Political developments surrounding the AIADMK and DMK are expected to remain closely watched after both parties held separate meetings with their MLAs. Leaders reportedly instructed legislators to abide by any decision taken by the party leadership, intensifying speculation over possible future alliances or strategies.

  • 8:38 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    TVK yet to decide on resignations if rivals join hands

    Sources in Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam said the party has not yet taken any decision on resignations in the event of the AIADMK and DMK coming together to form the government. According to sources, discussions are still underway and no final call has been taken.

  • 8:38 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Congress to protest against Governor and BJP today

    Adding to the political activity in Tamil Nadu, the Congress is set to hold a protest at 11 am on Friday against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and the BJP over the delay in inviting TVK to form the government.

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Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election DMK AIADMK TVK Vijay
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