RR vs GT Pitch Report: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur play?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 52nd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 9th. With both sides well in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs, the two sides will hope to put in a good performance in the clash.

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals sit in fourth place in the standings. With 10 matches played, the side has won six and lost the remaining four matches. With 12 points to their name, Royals will hope to register a win and move further up in the standings.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans occupy fifth place in the standings. Having won six and lost four, Titans are level on points with Royals but are below them due to their inferior net run rate.

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Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring clash could be on the cards in the game; however, as the game progresses, spinners can get some help from the surface. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood

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