Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as BJP's first ever West Bengal Chief Minister

Kolkata:

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday at 11 am in a grand ceremony held at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground. The oath-taking marks a major political turning point in the state, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed its government after a decisive victory in the recently concluded assembly elections. The BJP secured 207 seats, ending the long-standing dominance of regional political forces in West Bengal and setting the stage for a new political chapter.

Governor meeting and government formation

After the election results, Adhikari met Governor RN Ravi to formally stake claim to form the government. Calling the people’s mandate “historic”, the new Chief Minister said his government would focus on fulfilling all promises made during the election campaign and prioritise development, stability, and governance reforms.

High-profile swearing-in attended by national leaders

The ceremony turned into a major political event with the presence of several top leaders from across the country. Senior ministers, chief ministers, and NDA leaders attended the swearing-in, making it a significant show of strength for the BJP.

List of key vvip attendees

Prem Singh Tamang – Chief Minister of Sikkim Khem Chand Singh – Chief Minister of Manipur Neiphiu Rio – Chief Minister of Nagaland Pema Khandu – Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Manik Saha – Chief Minister of Tripura Eknath Shinde – Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Diya Kumari – Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Samrat Choudhary – Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Rajnath Singh – Union Defence Minister J. P. Nadda – Union Health Minister Dharmendra Pradhan – Union Education Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan – Union Minister Suresh Gopi – Union Minister of Petroleum Harshabardhan Singla – Member of Parliament

Suvendu Adhikari’s political journey

Suvendu Adhikari has had a sharp political rise in West Bengal politics. Once considered a close aide of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, he later switched to the BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

In the 2021 polls, Adhikari famously defeated Banerjee in the high-profile Nandigram contest, marking a major turning point in his political career.

Since then, he has been one of the key faces of the BJP’s campaign in West Bengal, and his elevation to Chief Minister is being seen as a major breakthrough for the party in the state.