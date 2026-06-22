Pakistan cries 'water war' after India refuses to back down on tough Indus Waters Treaty stand

New Delhi:

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has threatened war against India after New Delhi reaffirmed that its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty suspended remains unchanged. Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, Asif claimed that water security was part of Pakistan's national security and warned that “Islamabad could go to war” if it believed India's actions were threatening its water supply.

The remarks mark the latest escalation in rhetoric from Pakistan amid growing tensions over the decades-old water-sharing agreement.

India’s decision remains unchanged

India has maintained that the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty is a direct consequence of the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. New Delhi has made its position clear, the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan takes credible and verifiable action against terrorist groups operating from its soil.

Authorities have repeatedly stated that normal cooperation cannot continue while cross-border terrorism remains a concern. The Indian government has therefore rejected calls from Islamabad to restore the agreement without addressing the security issues that led to its suspension.

Canals running dry, infrastructure under pressure

While Pakistan has accused India of "weaponising water", official figures point to a much deeper problem within Pakistan itself years of poor water management, inadequate infrastructure, and unresolved internal disputes.

The country is currently facing one of its worst water shortages in recent years, with millions of people affected, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan. Agricultural regions that depend heavily on irrigation are struggling as water availability continues to decline.

However, instead of addressing these long-standing structural failures, Pakistan's leadership has chosen to shift the focus towards India. Official data from Pakistan's Sindh irrigation department paints a worrying picture.

Several major canals are operating with severe water deficits, affecting farmers and local economies. Water levels at the crucial Sukkur Barrage have also fallen sharply, raising concerns about crop losses and economic damage.

Local leaders and experts have warned that the crisis is being worsened by poor planning and internal distribution disputes rather than external factors alone.

Pakistan’s Khawaja unaware

Khawaja Asif accused India of manipulating river flows and withholding information. However, he also acknowledged that he did not have updated information about developments over the past year.

The admission has raised questions about the basis of Islamabad's allegations, especially as Pakistan continues to grapple with a worsening domestic water situation.

Despite Pakistan's threats, India has shown no signs of changing its position. New Delhi continues to insist that any future discussion on the Indus Waters Treaty must be linked to concrete action against terrorism.

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