From Hormuz to Lebanon ceasefire and nukes: What dominated the US-Iran talks in Switzerland?

Zurich (Switzerland):

The first round of technical negotiations between the United States and Iran in Switzerland centred on efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Lebanon, keep the Strait of Hormuz open for international shipping, and advance discussions on a possible nuclear agreement, according to a report by Axios citing a US diplomat familiar with the talks.

The discussions, held under the framework of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), began on Sunday and continued throughout the day in different formats. Officials examined several political and technical issues as both sides sought to move the negotiations forward.

Focus on Lebanon and regional stability

One of the main topics was the situation in Lebanon. According to Axios, negotiators discussed measures aimed at reducing tensions and ensuring compliance with the existing ceasefire despite ongoing Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.

The talks focused on establishing mechanisms to prevent escalation and improve enforcement of the ceasefire agreement. The issue was viewed as an important part of wider regional stability efforts.

Strait of Hormuz remains key concern

The future of the Strait of Hormuz also featured prominently in the discussions. The strategic waterway, which handles a significant share of global oil shipments, has been a source of concern following recent Iranian remarks suggesting it could be closed.

"We made clear we want to ensure it remains fully open. We made good progress on that front," the US diplomat told Axios.

Negotiators also reviewed implementation matters linked to the 14-point MoU signed last week. The discussions were aimed at ensuring that all parties shared a common understanding of the agreement and its objectives.

Nuclear agreement and future negotiations

According to Axios, talks covered all major aspects of a potential nuclear agreement between Washington and Tehran. Officials also worked on establishing a framework for future negotiations at both political and technical levels.

"The parties also discussed a plan for how to keep talks going both on the political level and between the technical teams," the diplomat said, as quoted by Axios.

Reflecting on the outcome of the first round, the diplomat expressed confidence about the direction of the negotiations.

"All four parties seem pleased with how the talks went today. The mediators are helping both sides work through things. We feel this initial round of talks is setting us up for trust-building going forward," the diplomat said.

Senior political leaders are expected to conclude their meetings on Monday, while technical teams are likely to remain in Switzerland to continue discussions aimed at making further progress.

Temporary pause but contacts continue

Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing an Iranian source, that negotiations had reached a temporary impasse but had not collapsed. The source said diplomatic efforts were continuing behind the scenes despite tensions surrounding the talks, including recent comments made by US President Donald Trump.

According to the source, formal discussions have paused for now, but back-channel contacts remain active as mediators encourage both sides to return to direct negotiations.

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