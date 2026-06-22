Belgium shares points with Iran after thrilling FIFA WC 2026 clash, qualification in trouble for the side

Arlington (Texas):

Belgium and Iran took on each other in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. The two sides met at the Los Angeles Stadium in Arlington on June 22nd, and while many expected Belgium to steamroll Iran in the clash, the side put forth a magnificent performance.

After 90 minutes, Iran held off Belgium to a 0-0 draw as the two sides shared points in the clash. With two draws in two matches, Belgium has two points to its name and sits in second place in the standings. On the other hand, Iran are at the top of the group with two points to their name. The side have played two draws as well but have a better GD as compared to Belgium.

It is interesting to note that New Zealand and Egypt hold third and fourth place in the group. Both sides have one point to their name after drawing their first game of the tournament. If they manage to register some victories in their forthcoming game, qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament could be in trouble for Belgium.

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Rudi Garcia had predicted Iran would play the game with confidence

Before their clash against Iran, Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia took centre stage and talked about how Iran would come into the clash with high motivation and how that would be something for the side to watch out for in the clash, which is exactly what happened.

“We need to be at ⁠100 percent of our ​capacity tomorrow to beat them. We do need to be careful because we could be tempted to play him more than he could safely play, and Belgium want him for the entire tournament,” Garcia said before the game.

With two draws in two matches, Belgium will be taking on New Zealand next. The two sides will meet at BC Place Vancouver stadium on June 27. With qualification on the line, Belgium will be treating their upcoming game against the Black Caps as a must-win encounter. It could be interesting to see how the side approaches the upcoming game, and whether or not they can find their form back in the next game.

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