From fighting Left to becoming West Bengal Chief Minister: A look at Suvendu Adhikari's political journey

Kolkata:

In a major political shift in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister, marking the end of a 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delivered a strong mandate in the 294-member Assembly, winning 207 seats, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats. Following the victory, Adhikari was unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

From Nandigram movement to Bengal’s top post

Suvendu Adhikari’s political journey is deeply tied to Bengal’s modern political history. Born into a politically active family in East Midnapore, he entered public life early and was first elected as a councillor in 1995.

His rise accelerated after joining the Trinamool Congress, where he became a key organiser of the historic Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement in 2007 against the Left Front government. That movement became a turning point in Bengal politics and played a major role in ending decades of Left rule in the state.

He later became a Member of Parliament in 2009 and again in 2014, before shifting to state politics and winning the Nandigram Assembly seat in 2016, where he also served as a minister in Mamata Banerjee’s government.

Political break from TMC and rise in BJP

In December 2020, Adhikari quit the TMC and joined the BJP, just months before the 2021 Assembly elections. His move created a major political shock in Bengal. Although the BJP did not form the government in 2021, Adhikari emerged as the Leader of Opposition and quickly became the party’s strongest voice in the state.

His rivalry with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee intensified during this period, shaping much of Bengal’s political discourse.

Adhikari’s political stature rose sharply after his dramatic victory over Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile Nandigram contest in 2021. Years later, he further strengthened his position with another major electoral upset in Bhabanipur.

These victories cemented his image as the BJP’s most powerful leader in Bengal and made him the natural choice for the chief minister’s post after the party’s landslide victory.

From Opposition leader to CM

Now, after years of political struggle, shifting alliances, and intense electoral battles, Suvendu Adhikari stands at the centre of Bengal politics.

From a young grassroots leader to a key figure in anti-Left movements, and later a challenger to Mamata Banerjee’s dominance, his journey reflects one of the most dramatic political transformations in the state.